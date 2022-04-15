ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Morning Milestones: Mike and Kari Wood

By Landen Laughlin
okcfox.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy 20th anniversary to Mike and Kari Wood from...

okcfox.com

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

Transgender Model Shauna Brooks Reveals Relationship with Benzino, Says She is Tired of Hiding Their Relationship

Transgender model Shauna Brooks has put Benzino on blast, posting recordings online highlighting her relationship with the rapper. Brooks states that she isn’t attempting to “out” the rapper and his romantic preferences but is choosing to place her relationship in the forefront, as opposed to hiding their love privately. Benzino has resisted her wants in fear of people would “look at him crazy.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Society
The Independent

‘I thought he was an alien’ Meet the 5-year-old blowing people away on TikTok

A remarkable five-year-old who learned to read before he could walk has wowed millions of people online with his “photographic” memory and ability to write in 10 different languages after sharing his gift on TikTok with his 400K followers.When tiny Sebastian Esposito was 18 months old, he became obsessed with a wooden letter puzzle and began spelling out words like cat and dog – going on to write more than 200 words by the time he was two, as well as learning the entire Russian alphabet.Now five and in kindergarten, where his classmates are still learning their ABCs, Sebastian...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
SheKnows

Kourtney Kardashian & Daughter Penelope, 9, Are Ready For Easter In Adorable Spring Snapshots

Click here to read the full article. While Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram has lately been Kravis central, she snuck in a super cute mother-daughter photo with her daughter Penelope. On April 15, Kardashian posted an adorable photo featuring her and her daughter Penelope, 9, who is clearly both ready for Easter. You can see the photo from her Instagram story HERE. Kardashian captioned the photo, saying, “Mommy daughter nails.” The pair are sporting matching manicures, boasting a floral and pastel color scheme. The mother-daughter duo’s matching set comprises light blue, light pink, and red flowers throughout. The Kardashians frequently post their fresh manicures...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Coeur d'Alene Press

Milestone Announcements

Dan and Connie Brandel, of Hayden, are celebrating 50 years of marriage! They were married March 27, 1972, in Hooker, Okla. Dan and Connie have a son in Boise; a grandson who is an active duty Marine; and three sons, a daughter and four grandchildren in the Coeur d'Alene area.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Vibe

The ‘Verzuz’ Between Mary Mary And BeBe & CeCe Winans Was A Perfect Black Easter Service

Click here to read the full article. Late near the midnight hour on Easter Sunday (April 17), saints gathered from far and wide to the Cathedral of Saint Vibiana, formally known as Vibiana, for the Verzuz between gospel legends, Mary Mary and BeBe & CeCe Winans—hosted by KevOnStage. Though Tina Campbell from the sister duo was the only one present with her church hat to complete her Easter fit, Erica Campbell matched her sibling with a pink suit set while BeBe Winans rocked all black and CeCe wore a shimmering red/gold ensemble and gold platform heels. The looks are only one...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
Complex

Mother of ‘Where We About to Eat At’ Viral Star Antwain Fowler Launches Fundraiser to Open Restaurant in His Honor

A fundraiser has been launched in support of opening a seafood restaurant in honor of the late Antwain “TJ” Fowler. Fowler, of course, became a star thanks to viral footage of the quickly-made-ubiquitous phrase “where we about to eat at?” The widely adored social media figure died at the age of 6 last November, with an initial statement shared at the time saying he had battled autoimmune enteropathy.
RESTAURANTS
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Mini Guitarist Turned Into!

Before this little musician was selling out concert venues with his dynamic voice and elite guitar-playing skills, he was just a simple kid growing up in Australia. This tank-top tot has definitely made his imprint in the music industry and has been relevant since the late '90s ... and has four Grammy awards to back it up! Although he particularly sticks to one genre, he has stepped out of his box and collaborated with musicians such as Pink and Jason Derulo.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy