ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee trooper uses tape measure to wrangle loose pig on the highway

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49BbcJ_0fAUzG2Z00

April 15 (UPI) -- A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper who found himself chasing a loose pig on the highway without a lasso handy ended up using a tape measure to tie the hog.

The THP said in a Twitter post that Trooper Coker responded to a report of a pig running loose near the 371 mile marker on westbound Interstate 40 in Farragut.

Coker ended up using a tape measure to create a makeshift leash for the porcine fugitive.

"No lasso, no problem," the THP tweeted.

Coker told WATE-TV his father-in-law owns a farm, but he credited the TV shows Yellowstone and 1883 as the source of his skills as an "unregistered, uncertified farmhand."

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said the pig, named Calhoun, was returned to its owner.

Comments / 7

Related
WKRG News 5

Viewer tips lead to fugitive captured in Tennessee

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A fugitive was taken into custody after viewers spotted her from a WKRG News 5 feature. Meriya Gale Nease was wanted by U.S. Marshals for a 2021 indictment in south Alabama. Nease was taken into custody April 12, 2022, around 5:34 p.m. by U.S. Marshals in Memphis, Tenn. Nease was found […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Farragut, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Calhoun, TN
State
Tennessee State
AL.com

How lightning created a strange pillar of fire on a Tennessee lawn

A pillar of fire erupted on a manicured lawn in East Tennessee this week, and experts say it happened after a bolt of lightning defied odds and struck a buried gas line. It happened April 12 in Knoxville, and the Knoxville Fire Department extinguished the fire without damage to nearby homes. The department said it confirmed the highly unlikely cause after conferring with the Knoxville Utilities Board.
KNOXVILLE, TN
cbs17

4 inmates overdose in 1 day at Tennessee detention center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There have been five apparent overdoses at the Nashville Downtown Detention Center on James Robertson Parkway in the past four days involving inmates. Four of those calls happened Monday, April 4. All of the inmates have been treated and released from the hospital. The overdoses...
NASHVILLE, TN
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
Motorsport.com

NASCAR crew chief indefinitely suspended after re-arrest

Troconis, the crew chief on Young’s Motorsports’ No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado, was originally arrested on Jan. 5 and charged with felony second degree assault charges following a confrontation with NASCAR spotter Clayton Hughes. The incident took place at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Oct. 2 of last year. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pig#Yellowstone National Park#Tennessee Highway Patrol#Twitter#Wate Tv
Magnolia State Live

Woman arrested for damaging Mississippi church’s property

The Oxford Police Department arrested a local woman for damaging property at First Baptist Church. OPD took a report on Sunday of damaged property at the church located in the 800 block of Van Buren Avenue. Church surveillance cameras showed a female lying across two different mechanical gate arms located at the church parking lot the day before.
OXFORD, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
TV Shows
CBS 42

UPDATE: Remains of Cassie Carli found in Alabama barn

READ THE LATEST: Cassie Carli, missing Navarre mother: Timeline UPDATE (4/3 5:33 p.m.) Family and friends will hold a vigil tonight at 6:30 p.m. in honor of Cassie. It will be at the water tower on Navarre Beach. UPDATE (4/3 2:01 p.m.): The body of Cassie Carli was found in a shallow grave within a […]
NAVARRE, FL
The Independent

Hiker dies after taking mushrooms, police say

A hiker whose body was found in a Washington state river died after taking mushrooms, officials say.Alisonstar Molaf, 25, was reported missing on Friday after she became separated from a friend on the Wallace Falls Trail in Gold Bar, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said.Rescuers from the sheriff’s office, including a swift water rescue team, were unable to find her on Friday, but discovered her body on Saturday morning.“It is believed the two hikers were under the influence of mushrooms,” the sheriff’s office said. “The death appears to be accidental.”The hiking trail is situated on the western edge of the...
ACCIDENTS
WJHL

WCSO: 4 more arrested after drone flies over jail

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Following the March 20 arrest of Dustin Garland for flying a drone with contraband over the Washington County Detention Center, four more people have been arrested. According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), investigators learned that Garland had been communicating via “Chirp” or text messages with […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WREG

Man jumped from I-40 bridge at Sam Cooper

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All westbound I-40 at Sam Cooper Boulevard lanes were closed for an uncertain amount of time due to a death investigation Tuesday. Memphis Police confirmed at 4:15 p.m. that a subject jumped from the overpass and was taken to Regional One Hospital. They later referred to it as a death investigation. MPD […]
MEMPHIS, TN
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
335K+
Followers
54K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy