Tennessee trooper uses tape measure to wrangle loose pig on the highway

April 15 (UPI) -- A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper who found himself chasing a loose pig on the highway without a lasso handy ended up using a tape measure to tie the hog.

The THP said in a Twitter post that Trooper Coker responded to a report of a pig running loose near the 371 mile marker on westbound Interstate 40 in Farragut.

Coker ended up using a tape measure to create a makeshift leash for the porcine fugitive.

"No lasso, no problem," the THP tweeted.

Coker told WATE-TV his father-in-law owns a farm, but he credited the TV shows Yellowstone and 1883 as the source of his skills as an "unregistered, uncertified farmhand."

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said the pig, named Calhoun, was returned to its owner.