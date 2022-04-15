ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parent dressed as Easter Bunny handed out condoms at Texas elementary school, district says

By M. Acosta
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District is reevaluating safety protocols after a parent dressed up as the Easter Bunny was reportedly handing out Easter eggs on the Gullett Elementary School campus.

Some of the eggs contained candy, but others contained unopened condoms, according to a letter sent to Gullett families.

The parent was asked to leave, but then moved to a public sidewalk and continued to give away eggs, the district told KXAN.

“We are working to review our safety protocols to ensure this does not happen again,” said an AISD spokesperson. “It was an incredibly careless and inappropriate action of a parent.”

In a letter to parents, Gullett Elementary School Principal Tammy Thompson said the event was not planned, nor sanctioned by the school. The letter said officials spoke with the parent about the “inappropriate nature of their activity.”

Sex education curriculum at AISD

Currently, the youngest students in Austin ISD aren’t even learning anything related to “human sexuality and responsibility.” K-2 lessons are on hold as the district works to revise lessons based on recent legislation.

Austin ISD is in the process of updat ing its human sexuality and responsibility curriculum as a whole . The district’s program provides information and skill development for students in kindergarten through grade 12. Instruction is given annually in November and December for elementary and middle school students.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

