Little Rock, AR

Arkansans enter Easter weekend with gas averaging $3.68 per gallon

By Brandon Ringo
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As drivers in the Natural State hit the pumps in preparation for a busy Easter weekend, gas prices continue a slow decline.

Currently, the average cost for a gallon of regular gas in Arkansas is $3.68, which is down 5 cents from the week before and down 20 cents compared to one month ago.

For those using diesel fuel, the cost of a gallon is currently averaging $4.73, which is $1.75 more expensive than the average one year ago.

In central Arkansas, drivers in Pine Bluff are currently paying $3.70 per gallon which is two cents above the state average. For those in Little Rock, however, the current average is $3.66 per gallon and those in Hot Springs are paying $3.68 per gallon.

For the first time in over a month, there are no counties in Arkansas with an average gas price above $4.

Currently, the county with the most expensive gas in the state is Lafayette where the average price is $3.97. Greene County currently has the cheapest gas in the state with an average price of $3.45.

Around the country, the national average for a gallon of regular gas is $4.07. The state with the most expensive gas remains California at $5.71 per gallon. Missouri is the state with the cheapest gas right now, at $3.64 per gallon.

ENVIRONMENT
