ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Trump ally Rep. Chip Roy texted Mark Meadows 'this is a sh*tshow' and 'fix this now' during January 6 riot

By Kayla Epstein
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vXdFp_0fAUz1sv00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uwnaP_0fAUz1sv00
Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks on a phone on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, on Oct. 30, 2020.

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

  • CNN obtained text messages between the former White House chief of staff and Republican lawmakers.
  • Texts show Rep. Chip Roy, a Texas Republican, berating Mark Meadows during the January 6 riot.
  • "This is a sh*tshow. Fix this now," Roy texted Meadows.

A staunch ally in Donald Trump's failed attempt to overturn the 2020 election results ripped into Trump's chief of staff on January 6, declaring the insurrection was "a sh*tshow" and demanding the White House stop the attack.

Newly revealed text messages between Rep. Chip Roy, a Texas Republican, and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows provide a window into how the president's team was communicating with his congressional allies Trump loyalists stormed the Capitol.

"This is a sh*tshow," Rep. Chip Roy wrote to Meadows amid the riot on January 6. "Fix this now."

Meadows replied simply, "We are."

CNN reported on Friday on a new tranche of text messages between Meadows and conservative lawmakers, activists , media personalities , and lawyers as Trump sought dubious legal avenues for reclaiming the White House following his loss to President-elect Joe Biden.

Roy took a different tone for much of the winter, strategizing with Meadows after the November election about Republican messaging around Trump's effort to overturn the election, the texts reveal.

"If you're still in the game... dude, we need ammo. We need fraud examples. We need it this weekend," Roy texted Meadows on November 7, 2020, the day that major news outlets called the election for Biden.

"We need a controlled message ASAP," Roy texted Meadows on November 20, 2020. Meadows replied he was "Working on it."

At one point, Roy told Meadows that "friggin Rudy needs to hush," in reference to Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who pushed multiple false theories and baseless legal arguments to support his claims that the election had been stolen from Trump.

Roy's cooperative tone stopped abruptly on January 6, however, as thousands of Trump supporters invaded the Capitol building in an attempt to stop Congress and Vice President Mike Pence from certifying Biden's win. Lawmakers were forced to flee the House and Senate chambers and go into hiding for hours while rioters ransacked the building.

The mob was motivated by Trump and his Republican allies' repeated, false claims that the election had been stolen from Trump.

On Friday afternoon, Roy responded to the publication of his texts with Meadows by tweeting, "No apologies for my private texts or public positions - to those on the left or right. I stand behind seeking truth, fighting nonsense, & then acting in defense of the Constitution."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Biden hits back at Matt Gaetz over Ukraine questions: ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done?’

President Joe Biden had some sharp words for Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, after the Republican tore into US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, during a hearing in Congress and criticised the US response to the Ukraine crisis.The president recounted the story a day later, addressing a national union conference on Wednesday.“[Secretary Austin] basically looked at him and said, ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done? Why do you think they’re able to fight? We’ve trained them and we’ve given them weapons. That’s what’s happening.’”The Florida Republican hammered Mr Austin during a budget hearing before the House Armed Services...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

'If your wife is an admitted and proud contributor to a coup, maybe you should weigh that in your ethical standards': Pelosi tears into Clarence Thomas when asked if he should resign over wife Ginni's texts

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas at her Thursday press conference when asked if he should resign over his wife Ginni's texts. She first said of Thomas, 'I don't think he ever should have been appointed,' before expressing that she thought Congress should look into a provision of the House-passed H.R. 1 that would create a code of ethics for Supreme Court justices.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Vox

The Supreme Court rules that Joe Biden is commander-in-chief. Three justices dissent.

The Supreme Court on Friday evening decided, no, it was not going to needlessly insert itself in the military chain of command above President Joe Biden. The Court’s decision in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 largely halted a lower court order that permitted certain sailors to defy a direct order. A group of Navy special operations personnel sought an exemption from the Pentagon’s requirement that all active duty service members get vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming that they should receive a religious exemption.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Chip Roy
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riot#The South Lawn#The White House#Ap Photo#Republican#Cnn
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Sunken warship crew seen for first time as Russia declares window for Mariupol surrender

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has said that talks with Russia could break down if the defenders of Mariupol are ‘eliminated’, local media has reported. Speaking to Ukrainian media, Mr Zelensky said: “I want to say that the elimination of our army, our guys, will put an end to all negotiations.”His comments come as Rinat Akhmetov, Ukraine’s richest man, has pledged to help rebuild the besieged city of Mariupol.The billionaire tycoon said the war-torn city on the coast of the Black Sea is important to him as it is where his company Metinvest owns two steelworks that he says will...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Business Insider

Business Insider

465K+
Followers
29K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy