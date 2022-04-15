ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pens goalie Jarry out with lower-body injury

By Jeff Hathhorn
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lmovK_0fAUyBjZ00

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – It’s the playoff story before the season started. How will Tristan Jarry respond in the post-season?

The question now is, will he be able to play?

Mike Sullivan announced after practice on Friday that Tristan Jarry is being evaluated for a lower-body injury and won’t travel to the game in Boston on Saturday afternoon.

Jarry is sixth in the NHL with 34 wins and eighth in goals against average (2.42) and save percentage (.919).  He is also tied with Marc-Andre Fleury, Frederik Anderson and Igor Shesterkin with four shutouts this season.

It would appear Jarry was injured when Andres Lee went into his leg in the third period.  The 26-year-old would stay in the game, but for now it’s unknown when he will get back.

“We have full confidence in Casey,” Sullivan said.  “His game as really evolved over the course of the season.  Since the turn of the calendar year he’s put really solid hockey together for us.  He’s given us a chance to win each and every night.  He’s a real good goalie.  We have the utmost confidence in him.”

“Trying to play my game, keeping things simple,” DeSmith said.  “I’ve been doing good work on the ice trying to work on cleaning up areas of my game that I thought could improve.  Gaining confidence too, that is always key for any player, any goalie.”

It was such a shaky start there was early call for the team to trade for a different back-up goalie.  DeSmith started the season 0-3, giving up 17 goals in his first four games.  Since then there has been only three games where he has given up more than three goals, including his last start against the Islanders on Tuesday.

“Happy to get back on the right foot and build confidence back,” DeSmith said.  “Ancient history, I haven’t thought about the first four games of the season in a while.”

Overall DeSmith is 8-4 in 19 starts with a 2.94 goals against average and .906 save percentage with a pair of shutouts.

“He’s been playing great and we have tons of confidence in him," said forward Danton Heinen. "I know lately he’s been really good for us. Even in practice we shoot on him a lot and he’s not easy to score on.”

Sullivan said he expects Louis Domingue to be called up.  He’s only ever played one game with the Pens, but it was spectacular.  Stopping 40 of 41 shots in a win against San Jose.  The 30-year-old has played in 141 career NHL games with a .905 save percentage and 3.04 goals against average.

Comments / 0

Related
WGRZ TV

Olofsson, Thompson each score 2 goals as Sabres beat Flyers 5-3

PHILADELPHIA — Victor Olofsson and Tage Thompson each scored twice and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 on Sunday to sweep a weekend home-and-home series between the non-playoff teams. The Sabres won 4-3 on Saturday night in Buffalo. Anders Bjork had his first goal since Dec. 14,...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs Commentary: 2 Likes & 2 Dislikes – Giordano & Bunting

It wasn’t pretty, but it was exciting and nail biting. The Toronto Maple Leafs pulled off a comeback 5-4 overtime home (er road) win over the Ottawa Senators in front of thousands of Maple Leafs’ fans in Ottawa on Saturday night. If we think way back to October...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mike Matheson evolves into one of the Penguins' most reliable players

Mike Matheson was in an unusual situation last week. During the Penguins’ 3-2 overtime home win against the Nashville Predators on April 10, the veteran defenseman dropped the gloves for only the second time in his seven-year career. His choice of combatants?. Predators power forward Tanner Jeannot, a rookie...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FingerLakes1.com

Sabres top Flyers, 5-3

The Buffalo Sabres won their second straight game over the Philadelphia Flyers, 5-3, on Sunday evening at the Wells Fargo Center. Buffalo fell behind early for the second night in a row, but the offense responded with five goals to secure the victory. Victor Olofsson and Tage Thompson each netted...
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

Hurricanes receive key Frederik Andersen update amid injury worries

The Carolina Hurricanes haven’t been playing their best hockey of late, and the injury to goalie Frederik Anderson risked that trend continuing. With the playoffs mere weeks away, Carolina is hoping to right the ship in time for their push for the Stanley Cup. On Monday, the Canes got a blessing of an update regarding Andersen’s injury, as an MRIon his lower-body injury came back negative, via Pierre LeBrun.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tristan Jarry
Person
Louis Domingue
Person
Danton Heinen
NBC Sports

Capitals clinch a playoff berth for 14th time in 15 years

A 4-2 loss by the New York Islanders on Sunday made official something that has already been assumed for several months. With the loss, the Islanders are officially eliminated from the playoffs and the Capitals -- without even taking the ice on Sunday -- have clinched the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs Commentary: Tavares, Campbell, Liljegren, Muzzin & Kerfoot

Looking back at the Toronto Maple Leafs’ game against the Washington Capitals, a number of players stood out for the team. In this post, we’ll take a look at who these players are and comment on their play. Comment One: John Tavares Might Break His Career-Best Assist Season.
NHL
NHL

Coach's Challenge: CHI @ NSH - 7:04 of the Second Period

Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal Nashville. After a coach's challenge, it was determined that Matt Duchene preceded the puck into the zone, resulting an offside call and no goal. 01:45 •. Challenge Initiated By: Chicago. Type of Challenge:. Off-Side. Result: Call on the ice is...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Jose#Islanders
NBC Sports

Eastern Conference playoff field is set thanks to Capitals clinching

The Washington Capitals did not play on Sunday, but they were still able to officially punch their ticket for the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs thanks to the New York Islanders’ 4-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. That loss by the Islanders secured the Capitals’ playoff spot, making it...
NHL
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy