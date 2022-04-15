ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Via Crucis held in Pilsen after years of COVID-19 restrictions

By Meghan Dwyer
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1moUVd_0fAUy2sH00

CHICAGO — The annual re-enactment of the Stations of the Cross took place in Pilsen for Good Friday.

It was the first time in three years the tradition went on without COVID-19 restrictions.

The Via Crucis was supposed to start at 9 a.m. but had a delayed start. A group of attendees started at Providence of God Church and ended near Wood and 18th streets where hundreds gathered to celebrate and pray in honor of the Easter holiday.

The Via Crucis is a tradition that has taken pace since 1977. Devout Catholics re-enact Jesus Christ’s death and then have a procession to Harrison Park to do a re-enactment of the crucifixion.

Because of COVID, the event was livestreamed, but it was able to be held in-person this year.

The event is hugely important for the community especially considering the pandemic when so many people died. It’s also a big deal for people with young kids who have never been able to experience this tradition with them in-person.

The celebrations will continue with prayer at a local church Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 3

Related
WGN News

Fire at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church ruled accidental

CHICAGO — The cause of a blaze that began shortly after Good Friday services at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Englewood has been ruled accidental, Chicago fire officials confirmed. Officials said the fire was caused due to roof work being done on the church, with the fire caused by the use of a propane torch. […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Video released of suspect in homicide of 12-year-old girl

CHICAGO — A video of the suspected killer of 12-year-old Nyzieya Moore has been released by Chicago police Saturday evening. The homicide occurred on March 1, 2022 in the 2300 block of West 72nd Street. Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip here.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Good Friday 2022: What is it and why is it significant for Christians?

Good Friday marks the day on which Christians around the world commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.The religious observance takes place during Holy Week, a couple of days before Easter Sunday.Here’s everything you need to know about Good Friday:When is it?This year, Good Friday falls on Friday 15 April on the Gregorian calendar.Its date coincides with the middle of the Jewish festival of Passover.According to the Julian calendar, which is still used in parts of the eastern Orthodox church, Good Friday will take place this year on Friday 22 April.Good Friday marks the sixth day of Holy Week, an...
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Chicago, IL
Society
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
AL.com

Why is it called ‘Good Friday’ if Jesus died?

Millions of Christians worldwide today are observing one of the most somber moments of their faith. Good Friday commemorates the suffering, crucifixion and death of Jesus of Nazareth more than 2,000 years ago in Jerusalem. At first glance, Good Friday seems like the ultimate misnomer. If Jesus suffered and died...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WGN News

3 family members found shot to death inside Morgan Park home

CHICAGO — Three family members were found dead Tuesday from gunshot wounds inside a Morgan Park home. At around 4:30 p.m., police responded to the 11300 block of South Green Street. When authorities entered the residence, two women and a man were found dead. Police said an 81-year-old woman, later determined to be Arteria Riley, […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Tourists run amid bangs at airport in Mexico’s Cancun

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tourists were sent scrambling by loud bangs heard at the international airport in the Mexican resort of Cancun on Monday. Flights were suspended for almost three hours after authorities received reports of gunshots at the airport, the National Guard said in a statement. Videos posted on social media showed travelers scrambling […]
LIFESTYLE
FanSided

Why did Dora Madison Burge leave Chicago Fire?

Jessica “Chilli” Chilton delighted fans from the moment she debuted on Chicago PD. She gave such a spirited performance as an informant that the showrunners for Fire decided to recast her as the informant’s twin sister. She joined Fire as an ambulance driver in season 3, and was set up to be a mainstay character in the future.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
WGN News

Chicago man gets 105 years in ‘execution’ of 14-year-old girl

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A Chicago man has been sentenced to 105 years in prison in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old girl found dumped in a trash-filled Gary alley with her hands bound behind her back. Deonlashawn Simmons, 36, was sentenced Thursday by a Lake County judge in Takaylah Tribitt’s September 2019 killing. The Chicago […]
CHICAGO, IL
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Terrifying Illinois Mansion Is So Haunted it Sat Vacant for Nearly 50 Years

It may not be October, but any month of the year is a great time for ghost stories, don't ya think?. I recently went on the hunt for some of the most haunted homes in Illinois when I came across the story about the infamous Schweppe Mansion located just outside of Chicago in Lake Forest, Illinois. Now I have to admit I'm stuck in the weird place of wanting this beautiful home and being terrified of it.
LAKE FOREST, IL
CBS Chicago

Two suburbs back out of Willie Wilson's plan to give away $1 million in free gas

ALSIP, Ill. (CBS) -- On Thursday,  $1 million worth of free gas will be going up for grabs thanks to philanthropist Dr. Willie Wilson. But as CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Tuesday night, some police departments want nothing to do with the giveaway. But we have learned that Chicago Police will not allow people to line up early and block traffic for the giveaway, and two south suburbs have told Wilson to take his gas giveaway somewhere else. There were initially 50 gas stations on the list for Wilson's gasoline giveaway, but the number is quickly dwindling down as he prepares...
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Gas giveaways harm people. We shouldn’t let rich politicians like Willy Wilson do them.

Update Monday 3/21/22, 8:00 PM: The Chicago Tribune reported the following:. In order to avoid another traffic calamity, officials with the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications and Chicago police released a joint statement saying their agencies were “coordinating with Dr. Wilson and his staff to provide city and department resources to alleviate traffic congestion and ensure public safety during his gas giveaway at participating stations located in the city of Chicago.”
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Pilsen#Easter#Providence Of God Church#The Via Crucis#Catholics#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Tv
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois is the most populous city in Illinois, with a population of almost 3 million. It’s considered an international gateway for culture, industry, transportation to just name a few. It’s a frequent tourist destination so you shouldn’t be surprised to know that there are plenty of places to eat. This includes American food, which we can’t help but sometimes crave. With our top 5 list of American Restaurants in Chicago, Illinois this craving will be filled.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Eater

Where to Order a Single Perfect Slice of Cake in Chicago

Whether its a moment of celebration or a pedestrian weekday afternoon, there’s a special joy that comes from sinking ones fork into a perfect slice of cake. Funfetti cake, caramel cake, tres leches, vegan — no matter one’s flavor preference or dietary caveat, Chicago’s bustling bakery scene is bursting with possibilities from Andersonville to Chatham. Here are some of the city’s best by-the-slice cake options to devour at a cafe table or inhale privately at home, no planning necessary; just waltz right in, grab a slice, and let the good times roll.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy