Via Crucis held in Pilsen after years of COVID-19 restrictions

CHICAGO — The annual re-enactment of the Stations of the Cross took place in Pilsen for Good Friday.

It was the first time in three years the tradition went on without COVID-19 restrictions.



The Via Crucis was supposed to start at 9 a.m. but had a delayed start. A group of attendees started at Providence of God Church and ended near Wood and 18th streets where hundreds gathered to celebrate and pray in honor of the Easter holiday.

The Via Crucis is a tradition that has taken pace since 1977. Devout Catholics re-enact Jesus Christ’s death and then have a procession to Harrison Park to do a re-enactment of the crucifixion.

Because of COVID, the event was livestreamed, but it was able to be held in-person this year.

The event is hugely important for the community especially considering the pandemic when so many people died. It’s also a big deal for people with young kids who have never been able to experience this tradition with them in-person.

The celebrations will continue with prayer at a local church Friday afternoon.

