Several “American Idol” veterans will return to the reality series as mentors during Hollywood Week in Season 20, and an “Idol” winner from Alabama will be among them. Birmingham’s Ruben Studdard, who took the title in 2003, has confirmed that he’ll offer guidance to this year’s crop of contestants in the R&B genre. That’s right in line with his rep as the Velvet Teddy Bear -- a nickname bestowed on Studdard by Gladys Knight as a guest judge on “Idol” during Season Two.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 26 DAYS AGO