Pa. Unemployment rate falls to 4.9% in March

By James Wesser
 3 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry has released its employment situation report for the month of March.

The unemployment rate was down .2% to 4.9% for the month of March. The national unemployment rate was also down .2% point, declining to 3.6%.

“This month’s jobs report marks the 23rd consecutive month in Pennsylvania without an unemployment rate increase,” L&I Secretary Jennifer Berrier said. “The numbers show the commonwealth continues to rebound strongly from the devastating effects of the pandemic, which put an enormous strain on our labor force. The datasets we are releasing today highlight the resilience of the millions of Pennsylvania workers doing their part to keep our economic recovery headed in the right direction.”

Between April 2020 through March 2022, Pennsylvania has recovered approximately 83% of the jobs lost during the first two months of the pandemic period.

Abbey Wheeler places 9th at BAA 5K

BOSTON (WETM) – Elmira grad Abbey Wheeler had a top-10 finish in Boston this weekend. Wheeler is a member of the Boston Athletic Association high performance team and competed at the BAA 5K in Boston Saturday morning during Boston Marathon weekend. The four-time All-American for the Providence Friars finished in the top-10 out of over […]
Two men arrested for stealing cars in Bath

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Two Steuben County have been arrested after police said they each stole a vehicle in separate incidents, one in February, and one late last week. Ezeakle Wydra, 41, was arrested early in the morning on April 17 in connection to a carjacking from two months ago. The Village of Bath Police […]
