Chrishell Stause Sold Her Old Wedding Ring From Justin Hartley To Buy A House

When you get divorced, what do you do with the wedding ring? Do you give it back? Do you toss it into the ocean? If you’re Chrishell Stause , you sell that rock and buy a $3.3 million house with the cash. The Selling Sunset star recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show , and as Page Six reported, she made the surprising revelation about how she put the proceeds from selling her old wedding ring to good use.

“When sometimes life gives you lemons, sometimes you’ve gotta add a little vodka,” she joked to Kelly Clarkson about selling the ring. “I was trying to, you know, make the best out of a situation.”

Could Chrishell have bought a house on her own without selling the ring? Of course! We see how much commission those agents bring in from selling multi-million dollar mansions on Selling Sunset , and surely Netflix pays a decent salary, too. However, you can’t blame her for wanting to ditch the old ring. Chrishell was married to her ex Justin Hartley from 2017 to 2021. As we all saw on Selling Sunset, she found out about their divorce via text message . It was distasteful, and Chrishell was left devastated.

Since their divorce, Justin had already remarried. Hopefully, the third time’s a charm for him. Meanwhile, Chrishell made the best out of the situation by securing a $3.3 million pad in Hollywood Hills. Originally listed at $4 million, New York Post reports that the home has four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, a pool, and over 3,300 square feet of living space. That’s much better than hanging onto some old ring sitting around collecting dust.

When Chrishell discussed this on The Kelly Clarkson Show , she received a ton of support from the host. After all, Kelly is no stranger to divorce. She just settled a nasty one with her ex earlier this year. So, of course, she approved of the decision to sell the old ring and buy a house.

“I mean, what are you supposed to do, keep wearing it? I think that’s amazing,” Kelly told Chrishell . “You did something good with the money.”

Chrishell explained that she doesn’t harbor any anger towards her ex-husband, despite being blindsided by their divorce. Discussing her upcoming book , Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took a Little Work , Chrishell said it was “therapeutic” to recant her past relationships .

“I do think that this was just a cathartic situation because so much is said out there, on social media and in the news, and sometimes there’s not a lot of context,” she explained. “I am healed; there’s no anger there. So it’s nice to kind of give context and tell a story that I know a lot of people have related to.”

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/ Bravo ]

The post Chrishell Stause Sold Her Old Wedding Ring From Justin Hartley To Buy A House appeared first on Reality Tea .