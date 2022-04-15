ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Appleton Recreation Dept paying out bonuses

 3 days ago

APPLETON, Wis–The city of Appleton offers bonuses for parks-related jobs. The city’s...

Groundbreaking held for hotel as part of Judge Doyle Square project

MADISON, Wis. — Construction on a new hotel in downtown Madison is now underway. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday for the new Embassy Suites Downtown Madison. The 262-room hotel, part of the larger Judge Doyle Square project, is designed to also host conventions, businesses and politicians in the future. During the ceremony, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said the hotel will...
MADISON, WI
Rock County seeks public input on how to spend $8 million from opioid lawsuit settlement

JANESVILLE Rock County wants public input on how to use its coming $8 million share of settlement money awarded to the state of Wisconsin as a result of an opioid lawsuit against drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and three of its distributors. Wisconsin is set to receive $400 million from lawsuits filed against the pharmaceutical giant and distributors Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergin, according to the state Department of Health Services. ...
ROCK COUNTY, WI

