Appleton Recreation Dept paying out bonuses

MADISON, Wis. — Construction on a new hotel in downtown Madison is now underway. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday for the new Embassy Suites Downtown Madison. The 262-room hotel, part of the larger Judge Doyle Square project, is designed to also host conventions, businesses and politicians in the future. During the ceremony, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said the hotel will...
JANESVILLE
Rock County wants public input on how to use its coming $8 million share of settlement money awarded to the state of Wisconsin as a result of an opioid lawsuit against drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and three of its distributors.
Wisconsin is set to receive $400 million from lawsuits filed against the pharmaceutical giant and distributors Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergin, according to the state Department of Health Services.
