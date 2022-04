HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Dr. Kimberly McFall, associate professor of curriculum and instruction at Marshall University, has received a Fulbright Scholar Award to work in Poland at the University of Wroclaw. The announcement was made Friday by Ethan Rosenzweig, deputy assistant secretary for academic programs in the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs of the U.S. Department of State.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 25 DAYS AGO