Public Safety

CBP: 4-year-old found with migrants carrying drugs

By Victoria Lopez
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents stop multiple human smuggling attempts. On April 12, just after midnight RGV agents and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers...

IN THIS ARTICLE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

140 Pounds of marijuana seized by Texas Coast Guard

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KIAH) – The Coast Guard seized 140 pounds of marijuana near South Padre Island, Texas, Thursday. Coast Guard Station South Padre Island personnel received notification at 3:35 a.m. that three individuals were crossing the Brownsville Ship Channel. A Station South Padre Island 33-foot Special Purpose Craft–Law Enforcement boat crew launched to intercept the individuals.  […]
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Community Policy