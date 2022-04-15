CBP: 4-year-old found with migrants carrying drugs

With our nation’s obsession with illicit drug culture and illicit gun culture, it may have become a stretch to refer automatically to any 12-year-old boy as “innocent.”. The term seems to fit, though, in the case of a 12-year-old who died of a fentanyl overdose a week after after being found unresponsive aboard a South Jersey school bus on Jan. 24. The youngster, according to law enforcement officials, may not have been a willing user of the powerful synthetic opiate. He was apparently helping his uncle clean up paraphernalia after manufacturing the substance in the Blackwood home where the child lived.

CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ ・ 22 DAYS AGO