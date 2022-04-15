MO: MOTHER OF TEEN FATALLY STABBED AT MIDDLE SCHOOL

Related
Mother of teen shot to death outside birthday party speaks out
"That was my baby, my world, I give him the whole world," said the boy's mom.
Arkansas mother arrested after stabbing son
Rebecca Lynn Henley, 44, was arrested on Sunday, March 20 after Mountain Home police responded for a reported stabbing.
Woman accused of stabbing mother pleads no contest
Mariya Kelly had previously pleaded self-defense in the 2020 stabbing death of her mother, Melissa West. The change of plea comes with a 15 year prison sentence and bypasses a jury trial.
Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’
A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
“Go ahead try me…,” Aggressive elementary school teacher threatened 9-year-old student with autism, the girl hurt herself all over the face and body out of fear
Parents rely on teachers as they play major role in their children’s development process and spend a lot of time with the kids every single day. Teachers are those who teach the students about the real values in life and teachers are expected to be progressive and therefore, help students reach their goals.
Young boy was left in tears after two bullies cut his hair in school while their teacher was busy on her laptop; the boy’s parents said their son hasn’t smiled once since losing his hair
The 7-year-old boy claims that bullies cut his hair while their teacher was busy on her laptop. Now, the boy’s parents said that they want justice for their son and called for the school to take action. The incident has psychologically impacted the boy, who has not smiled once since losing his hair, his parents said. The family claims that the elementary school failed to notify them about the incident until this past weekend, when students and staff were already dismissed for Spring Break.
Father, 93, and son left immobile daughter to die in squalor, court told
An immobile and vulnerable woman died in “horrific” conditions in a bedroom after her elderly father and brother failed to care for her or seek medical help, a court has heard.Jurors were told the body of Julie Burdett, 61, weighed just 4st 10lb when paramedics were finally called to her Leicester home.Prosecutors allege “extreme” hoarders 93-year-old Ralph Burdett and his son Philip, 59, left Julie to suffer “dreadful” injuries “surrounded by filth and squalor” for around two weeks in January 2019.Leicester Crown Court heard Philip was paid a carer’s allowance of £60 per week to help his sister.Jurors were told...
Parents 'Desperately Tried to Rescue' Daughter, 3, Before She Was Swept Over 411-Foot Waterfall
The parents of a 3-year-old girl who died when she fell over a waterfall say she was a "piece of heaven" to everyone who knew her. On Sunday, Nevaeh Jade Newswanger and her family were visiting Whitewater Falls in North Carolina for a hiking trip when the young girl "slipped and fell in the water" while playing in the nearby sand, a GoFundMe set up for the family says.
A crowd chanted 'Death, Death' as a mother arrived at court to face charges of killing her 9-year-old daughter as she lay in a hospital bed
Roula Pispirigou, from Patras, Greece, needed extra protection from angry crowds and fellow prisoners. Her two other children also died in hospital.
4 Years After Wash. Mom Drove Wife and Kids off Cliff, the 'Hart Family Murders' Remain Chilling
The Harts looked like one big happy family. But on March 26, 2018, the dark truth about the "Hart tribe" emerged when Jennifer Hart drove her family's SUV off a 100-foot cliff in California, killing all eight members of the family. "Everyone's hearts are broken," family friend Zippy Lomax told...
I’m a 51-year-old gran but just had my SEVENTH baby – I was a teen mum at 16, I’m trolled but don’t care
MOST grandmothers are more concerned about babysitting their grandchildren than having more kids of their own. With most women transitioning into menopause by their early fifties, having more kids is usually off the table. But this gran surprised everyone when she decided to fork out £23k on IVF in a...
Neighbour jailed after daughter woke to sound of dad being bludgeoned to death
A daughter staying at her father’s home ahead of her mother’s funeral was woken by the sound of him being bludgeoned to death by his friend, a court has heard.Anthony Rooks, 80, was repeatedly hit with a brandy bottle by neighbour Sable Thomas outside his North London flat three days before he was due to bury his wife of 46 years.His daughter discovered him unconscious outside the front door of the Tufnell Park property after being woken by raised voices and the sound of banging on 4 May 2020.So badly had he been beaten that part of his ear was...
Student is arrested after 2 teachers are killed at a Swedish high school
An 18-year-old student is arrested at the scene after two teachers are killed in Malmo, Sweden's third-largest city.
Mother claims in lawsuit that her young autistic son was picked up and thrown across a classroom by a school employee after the boy tried to open a locked door and ripped paper off the door
The mother claims her autistic was reportedly picked up and thrown across a classroom by a school employee. The third grader with disabilities attended the public school for just 5 days when the incident occurred. The school worker inflicted illegal punishment, a lawsuit filed by the boy’s mother claims. When the boy’s mother asked to see the surveillance video, it showed a school worker grabbing her son after he tried to open a locked door and ripped paper off the door. The school district employee was placed on leave two days after the incident.
Kemarni Watson Darby murder: Toddler holds mother’s hand in McDonald’s hours before he’s beaten to death
CCTV cameras captured one of the final moments of a toddler’s life as he held his mother’s hand in a McDonald’s restaurant - just hours before he was beaten to death by her boyfriend.Kemarni Watson Darby died after being found lifeless and with 34 injuries at his home in West Bromwich on 5 June 2018.Drug dealer Nathaniel Pope, 32, was found unanimously guilty of the three-year-old’s murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.Alicia Watson, 30, was cleared of murdering her son but found guilty of causing or allowing the child’s death.In video footage shown in court, Watson can be...
Dramatic video shows a heroic 3-year-old girl saving her younger sister from drowning in a pool
Let this be a warning for parents.
‘Love And Hip Hop’ Star Apple Watts Still Unresponsive But Stable After Hospitalization Amid Major Car Crash
Love And Hip Hop: Hollywood star Apple Watts is still unresponsive but stable after being hospitalized after a car crash that occurred in late March according to an Instagram update by her sister Dominique Flournoy. Flournoy headed to her social media on Tuesday (Apr. 12) to share that the reality...
Teen found fatally shot in Lawndale
A teen was found fatally shot Thursday night in Lawndale on the West Side. Police responded to a call of a person shot and found Deshawn Thompson, 19, unresponsive with gunshot wounds to his face and head in the 1400 block of South Kenneth Avenue.
Fort Bragg Soldiers Charged After Trooper's Partial Remains Wash Up on Beach: 'All He Wanted Was to Do Good'
The seven soldiers who last saw a Fort Bragg paratrooper alive before his severed head washed ashore on a North Carolina beach in 2020 will face court-martials this summer, PEOPLE confirms. Online records list the charges against Pvt. Annamarie L. Cochell, Pfc. Samad A. Landrum, Sgt. Samuel O. Moore, and...
Man arrested after stabbing death of mother while children were at school
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a mother-of-two was stabbed to death while her children were at school.The victim of the attack in Bethnal Green, east London, has been named as 40-year-old Yasmin Begum, who was from the local area.The Metropolitan Police said a 40-year-old suspect was detained on Sunday in Stratford and remains in police custody.A post-mortem examination carried out on Saturday established the cause of death as multiple sharp force injuries, police said.Officers were called to Globe Road shortly after 4pm on Thursday after school staff raised the alarm when Ms Begum did not...
