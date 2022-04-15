ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Ky. Sports betting bill fails to cross the finish line

WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WfkkQ_0fAUqdy700
Kentucky SenateStu Johnson/WEKU

By Stu Johnson/WEKU

The last day of the 2022 legislative session provides an opportunity to pass bills beyond consideration of vetoes by the governor. Proponents of legislation to legalize sports betting were hoping for one last shot of passage Thursday. But, come to Sine Die Thursday night, the House-approved bill hadn’t gotten a vote in the Senate.

Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer is a strong proponent of sports gambling and said a change in Senate makeup could make a difference.

“And I think next year, after the elections, we’re going to have more people in the Senate who are going to be in favor of sports betting than we have today. That’s my prediction,” said Thayer. Thayer said he’s asked consistently by constituents about the sports betting bill.

Lebanon GOP Senator Jimmy Higdon said his 2009 race for a seat in the Kentucky Senate was all about gambling. He noted there was discussion then about legislation to allow for casino gambling. Higdon would like to see a public vote on any gambling beyond the existing lottery, charitable gambling, and horse racing betting.

“I think it’s time to put it on the ballot, decide once and for all, instead of nibbling around the edges, decide, do we gamble in Kentucky or don’t we,” said Higdon.

Senate President Robert Stivers said the bill this session was several votes shy of support for passage in his GOP caucus.

