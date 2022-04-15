Conceal & carry class under fire for alleged racist slides in presentation

The Idaho Falls Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred in the area of 1600 Brenthaven Street early this morning, April 14, 2022. At approximately 4:00 a.m., Idaho Falls Police Dispatch received a call from a resident reporting that an unknown man was inside their home. Idaho Falls Police Officers responded and ensured the resident was safe however the unknown person had fled prior to police arrival on scene. Through the course of the initial investigation, IFPD officers have learned that the resident woke up and found the suspect in their home. When the suspect and resident saw each other, the suspect fled from the residence. The resident was not injured during the incident. At this time it appears that the suspect may have been attempting to burglarize the home.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 4 DAYS AGO