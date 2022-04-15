ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

SCDOT responds to reports of falling debris under Main Street bridge in Conway

By Kaitlyn Luna
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Transportation has released a statement after a section of sidewalk under the Main Street bridge in Conway was closed after reports of debris falling from the span.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon , the city of Conway said barricades have been installed and asked people not to go around them. The bridge remains open.

The SCDOT released the following statement:

Main Street Bridge: At this time, SCDOT is evaluating repair options, but a path forward has not be determined, and a timeline for repairs is not known.

News13 reached out to SCDOT on Tuesday about the sidewalk closure but received this brief information Friday.

