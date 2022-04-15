ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Complaint about men at Airbnb without permission leads to drug, gun charges

By Evan Anstey
 3 days ago
LAKEWOOD, N.Y. (WIVB) — After an Airbnb owner complained of people staying there without permission, Lakewood-Busti police say they say they found guns and drugs after responding to the scene.

Police said that when they got there, they saw a vehicle leaving the Lakewood address. They did not list a specific street.

After stopping the vehicle, they say they searched it and found the following items in the possession of a 16-year-old from Jamestown:

  • loaded, stolen pistol
  • 59 grams of meth
  • seven grams of cocaine

After getting a search warrant for the Airbnb, two men and a teenager were found inside unlawfully, police said. They were identified by police as Jayquan Minns of Buffalo, Oshon Goodlow of Jamestown and a 16-year-old from Rochester.

Inside the Airbnb, police say they found 26 grams of meth, five grams of cocaine and a loaded pistol with the serial numbers removed.

Police say each person is facing weapon and drug possession charges. More charges are pending.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .

