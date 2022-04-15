Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-19 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Badlands Area; Central Black Hills; Custer County Plains; Eastern Foot Hills; Pine Ridge Area; Southern Black Hills RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 315, 317, 320, 322, 321, 324, 325, 326, AND 332 .Warm, dry, and breezy to windy conditions will develop Tuesday afternoon. Relative humidity values will drop to near 15 percent, while southwest to west winds of 15 to 25 mph will gust as high as 40 mph at times. This combination will produce critical fire weather conditions during the afternoon and early evening hours. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 320, 321, 324, 325, 326, AND 332 The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM MDT Tuesday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 320 Central Black Hills, 321 Southern Black Hills, 324 Eastern Foot Hills, 325 Custer County Plains, 326 Pine Ridge Area and 332 Badlands Area. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity will produce critical fire weather conditions.
Comments / 0