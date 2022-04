Finally, we have a date for recreational marijuana sales in the state of New Jersey. The state couldn't even be cool enough to have it on 4/20 but they've decided on 4/21. It only comes 534 days after the citizens of the state voted to make it legal. What do you expect? It's the government. Not only is it the government, it's the state of New Jersey. The initial sales will be coming from already established medical dispensaries.

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO