ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Twitter adopts ‘poison pill’ defence in Musk takeover bid

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cObrW_0fAUnjjK00

Twitter said on Friday that its board of directors has unanimously adopted a “poison pill” defence in response to Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s proposal to buy the company and take it private.

Twitter said the move, formally called a “limited duration shareholder rights plan”, aims to enable its investors to “realise the full value of their investment” by reducing the likelihood that any one person can gain control of the company without either paying shareholders a premium or giving the board more time.

Poison pills are often used to defend against hostile takeovers.

Twitter’s plan would take effect if Mr Musk’s roughly 9% stake grows to 15% or more. Even then, Mr Musk could still take over the company with a proxy fight by voting out the current directors.

Twitter said the plan does not prevent the board from engaging with parties or accepting an acquisition proposal if it is in the company’s “best interests”.

Having a public platform that is maximally trusted and broadly inclusive is extremely important to the future of civilisation

Twitter had revealed in a securities filing on Thursday that Mr Musk offered to buy the company outright for more than 43 billion dollars, saying the social media platform “needs to be transformed as a private company” in order to build trust with its users.

“I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy,” Mr Musk said in the filing. “I now realise the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form.”

Later on Thursday during an onstage interview at a TED conference, he went even broader: “Having a public platform that is maximally trusted and broadly inclusive is extremely important to the future of civilisation.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Nielsen ratings rejects $9B takeover bid and shares slide

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Nielsen shares tumbled 16% at the opening bell Monday after the TV ratings and marketing data company rejected a $9 billion takeover bid from a group of private equity firms. Nielsen said that the offer of $25.40 per share “significantly undervalues” the New York...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
thesource.com

Transgender Model Shauna Brooks Reveals Relationship with Benzino, Says She is Tired of Hiding Their Relationship

Transgender model Shauna Brooks has put Benzino on blast, posting recordings online highlighting her relationship with the rapper. Brooks states that she isn’t attempting to “out” the rapper and his romantic preferences but is choosing to place her relationship in the forefront, as opposed to hiding their love privately. Benzino has resisted her wants in fear of people would “look at him crazy.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pill#Shareholder Rights Plan#Tesla
newschain

Forest Green beat Oldham to move within one point of promotion

Forest Green are on the cusp of promotion as first-half goals from Regan Hendry and Jamille Matt pushed Oldham deeper into the relegation mire. Rob Edwards’ league leaders now require only a draw at Bristol Rovers on Saturday to confirm promotion to League One. A high-octane opening saw Oldham...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
newschain

Doomed Doncaster stun Shrewsbury with fantastic fightback

Doncaster produced an incredible comeback to draw 3-3 at Shrewsbury but still look set to be relegated from League One. Daniel Udoh scored his 16th goal of the season after 19 minutes before Ryan Bowman doubled the lead with a 34th-minute header and Shaun Whalley added a third before the interval.
SOCCER
dot.LA

Music Startup Stem Raises $20 Million To Expand Reach

Stem, a music tech startup focused on helping artists with distribution and payments, has raised $20 million in a new funding round. Fintech-focused venture capital firm QED Investors led the funding and was joined by Block, the Jack Dorsey-led payments tech company formerly known as Square. Block notably paid nearly $300 million last year to acquire a majority stake in TIDAL, the music streaming service backed by rapper Jay-Z.
LOS ANGELES, CA
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
129K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy