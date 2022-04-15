Pickleball tournament to benefit Children’s Safety Center

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Children’s Safety Center of Washington County announced it will be hosting the inaugural pickleball tournament on Saturday, April 16 benefiting children in its care.

According to a press release, the tournament will be held at the Springdale Recreation Center from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is sponsored by supporters of CSC.

The center is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year with its mission continuing to be empowering children to overcome abuse and begin to trust, hope, and heal.

