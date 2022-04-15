ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, IA

Alarming trend of sexually abused people not seeking medical care in Johnson County

By David Amelotti
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdvocates in Johnson County say their concern is rising because they say people experiencing sexual abuse are avoiding medical attention. A trend fueled by the pandemic. Katy Rasmussen is the Coordinator for the Johnson County Sexual Assault Response team at UIHC. She said only 99 patients came in for sexual assault...

