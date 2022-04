AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Preparation is a life-saving key when it comes to wildfires. Evacuations plans are a part of that preparation. Texas A&M Forest Service Wildland Urban Interface Coordinator Juan Rodriguez said having an evacuation route is a good place to start. “Taking into consideration that ingress and egress, can you get out of […]

AMARILLO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO