Where does great writing come from? How does the reading of writers shape their work? Perhaps the great writers are true originals, free from influence? For many readers of Elena Ferrante’s celebrated novels of the relationships between girls and women, her stories are so distinctive they appear to have arrived fully formed. In the essays collected in her latest book, though, she offers a compelling account of the vital role her reading has played in the creation of her work. Review: In the Margins: On the Pleasures of Reading and Writing – Elena Ferrante, translated by Ann Goldstein (Europa) Elena Ferrante is...

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO