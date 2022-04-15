ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

86 new coronavirus cases, 1 additional death in Mississippi

By Kaitlin Howell
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 86 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with one additional death. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Thursday, April 14.

FDA approves first COVID-19 breath test for emergency use

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 796,348 with 12,422 deaths.

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website .

WJTV 12

Hail hits Central Mississippi during storms

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Central Mississippi experienced hail during afternoon storms on Sunday, April 17. Hail of varying sizes hit the WJTV 12 News station in Jackson. A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect across Central and South Mississippi until 10:00 p.m. on Sunday. Click here to view today’s forecast.
JACKSON, MS
