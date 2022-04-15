ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weber County, UT

Brand new high school comes to Weber County

By Vivian Chow
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Local residents in Weber County can look forward to a brand new high school.

Weber School District announced the official name, mascot and colors for West Field High School, located in the Taylor area, on Wednesday.

The new high school’s mascot will officially be “The Longhorns” and the new school colors will be “burnt orange and white with black and silver accents.”

The school is slated for a grand opening date sometime in Aug. 2024.

NEW UTAH SCHOOL: Brand new high school breaks ground in Tooele County
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16j0pU_0fAUgMNG00
    (Courtesy of Weber School District)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yTv3D_0fAUgMNG00
    (Courtesy of Weber School District)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03QtoE_0fAUgMNG00
    (Courtesy of Weber School District)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GEAiF_0fAUgMNG00
    (Courtesy of Weber School District)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mhs65_0fAUgMNG00
    (Courtesy of Weber School District)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QBfDt_0fAUgMNG00
    (Courtesy of Weber School District)

School officials conducted two surveys earlier this year and to explore the names and mascots locals most resonated with. Committee members believed it was critical to include the area’s history which boasts a rich agricultural history.

District officials explain the name West Field a bit more saying, “When Weber County was first settled in the mid-1800s, the Taylor area was actually referred to as “West Field.”

FREE UTAH LEARNING: Utah invests $8 million into free early learning program for children

For the school’s mascot, the final showdown came head-to-head between The Ducks and The Longhorns.

For now, officials released a video showing construction updates. Crews can be seen starting the initial work on a large piece of land. The official school boundaries will be released at a future date.

“We appreciate everyone’s input and hard work on naming the new school which is scheduled to open in August of 2024,” says the school district. “Go Longhorns!”

To check out video footage of the new construction, click here.

