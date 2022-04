Ten different Cavaliers found the back of the net in Virginia’s 21-9 route over Quinnipiac Saturday night at Klöckner Stadium. Xander Dickson scored a game-high five goals on 10 shots and Connor Shellenberger posted three goals on six shots and dished out a pair of assists. Payton Cormier registered a career-high four assists in addition to his pair goals. Petey LaSalla (23-28 FO) set a season high in faceoff wins and finished three wins shy of tying his career high.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO