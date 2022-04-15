ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capital Hills Golf Course opening for the season

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Capital Hills Golf Course will open for the season on Thursday, April 21. Golfing hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until dark, in addition to weekends and holidays from 7 a.m. until dark.

According to officials, the golf course will open to walkers and runners before golf games are played. Walkers must be off the course by the time play begins before 8 a.m. Monday through Friday, and before 7 a.m. on weekends and holidays. For more information on Capital Hills Golf Course including facility details, directions, and pro shop information, please visit the Capital Hills webpage .

Golfers can reserve a tee time by calling the Capital Hills Pro Shop at (518) 438-2208. Additional information about rates for play, carts, and driving range can be viewed below:

Play Resident Rate Non-Resident Rate
18 holes – Regular $32 $41
18 holes – Senior $30 $38
18 holes – Junior $23 $26
18 holes – Veteran $30 $35
9 holes* – Regular $20 $25
9 holes* – Senior $18 $22
9 holes – Junior $18 $21
9 holes* – Veteran $18 $20
9 holes* – League $20 $25
Courtesy of Capital Hills Golf Course
*9 hole rate not available before 1 p.m. on weekends/holidays
Rentals
Carts
18 holes $18/person
9 holes $10/person
League Cart $10/person
Practice
Driving Range Small $6
Driving Range Large $12
Range Keys $60 key = $50 $132 key = $100
Sports
#Golf Cart#Golfing#National Grid#Capital Hills Golf Course#Lrb 518 Rrb 438 2208#Covid#League Cart
