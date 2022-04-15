ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Gearing Up: Roland’s New V-Drums Acoustic Design

By Andy McDonough
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 2 days ago

The Real Feel of Roland’s top-of-the-line VAD706

When writing a song, performing before an audience, or laying down tracks to be at our best, making the music has to “feel” right. For too long, drummers have had to live with a double standard with their playing experience: Take advantage of the world of percussion sounds that electronic drum modules have to offer or play a more traditional acoustic drum set that feels better. Innovations in Roland’s new V-Drum Acoustic Design promises drummers the best of both worlds.

Roland changed the drumming landscape with the introduction of their V-Drums (Virtual Drums) back in 1997. With innovations like mesh drum pads, V-Drums felt more like the acoustic drums that defined the drumming experience for most players. V-Drums were a huge success and have evolved with many sound module improvements and dramatic changes to their drum and cymbal pads. However, the more physical aspects of electronic drums have continued to look and feel different from the familiar full-size set of acoustic drums that has inspired generations of drummers.

With the new V-Drums Acoustic Design, Roland has significantly changed the electronic drumming experience, blending the physical presence of acoustic drums with digital percussion technology. Physically, the new design offers the authentic look and craftsmanship of a premium acoustic drum kit with full-size wood shells and cymbals, beautiful finish options, and responsible chrome hardware. The assembly functions—as electronic drums often cannot—as a formidable centerpiece for bands on stage, but more importantly, full-size acoustic drums laid out before a drummer, provide more of the feel of a traditional drum set. The combined rich immersive sound and organic response of V-Drums Acoustic Design drums promise to inspire drummers to go deeper and explore.

Roland’s V-Drums Acoustic Design lineup features the flagship VAD706, along with VAD506, VAD503, and VAD306. With a full complement of drum sounds that can be tuned to your liking, the TD-50X, TD-27, and TD-17 modules that power the Acoustic Design series can also import external samples.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PgE7n_0fAUcAvO00

The top-of-the-line VAD706 V-Drums Acoustic Design kit is a five-piece kit with full-size wood shells and double-braced chrome stands. It features digital snare, ride, and hi-hat pads that bring detailed playability to the three key pieces in a drummer’s arsenal. The full-size wood shells with advanced sensing systems are designed to deliver a real acoustic feel.

At the heart of the VAD-706 is Roland’s TD-50X module, built on the company’s proven Prismatic Sound Modeling and PureAcoustic Ambience technologies. It houses over 900 sounds, including many new kick, snare, hi-hat, tom, and cymbal selections. It offers stereo XLR master output and eight TRS direct outs that provide balanced connections for a PA mixer along with an integrated 32-channel USB audio/MIDI interface for professional computer music production. Four auxiliary analog trigger inputs allow for easy kit expansion. The TD-50X can import additional WAV samples via an SD card and mix input from a smartphone or laptop.

VAD706’s PD-140DS 14-Inch Digital Snare (also included with VAD506, and VAD503)

works with the high-speed processing in the TD-50X module to bring the ultimate expression to snare work. A three-layer mesh head is fitted to a standard 14-inch shell and provides a natural rebound and instantly familiar feel that drummers will appreciate. A multi-element sensor system tracks strokes across the pad in precise detail—even cross stick techniques are detected.

For cymbals, the VAD706 provides an 18-inch CY-18DR digital ride cymbal and a newly developed 14-inch VH-14D digital hi-hat that offers a new experience in touch sensitivity, tonal variation, and open/closed resolution. The 14-inch top/bottom cymbal design provides a familiar look and feel, while the high-res detection system captures stick and foot articulations with perfect detail. The TD-50X module includes new sounds fully optimized for the VH-14D. The VH-14D is also a great upgrade option for the VAD506 and VAD503.

Two 16-inch CY-16C-T crash cymbal pads offer VAD706 players an even response, improved stick feel, and the natural swinging motion of acoustic cymbals as the result of a 40-percent thinner design. These full-size thin crashes are also included with VAD506 and VAD503.

Rounding out the VAD706 is the 10-inch PDA100 and 12-inch PDA120 rack toms along with a 14-inch PDA140F floor tom. Each is equipped with shell sensors developed specifically for V-Drums Acoustic Design wood shells that eliminate hot spots while providing accurate, even response across the entire playing surface.

Adding to the realism of the VAD706, Roland’s 22-inch KD-222 bass drum includes a kick sensor system first developed for Roland’s flagship TD-50 V-Drums kit, the system utilizes innovative air-damper mechanics to “move air” through the wood kick shell, producing resistance as the beater hits the head for an authentic acoustic feel. Double pedals are supported, too.

The four premium finishes available for the VAD706 include a transparent stained maple appearance with Gloss Natural, Gloss Cherry, or Gloss Ebony options, or a bold Pearl White finish.

Roland’s V-Drums Acoustic Design VAD706 is available now at $7,999.99 with other models starting at $2,699.99.

Comments / 0

Related
Engadget

Roland’s iconic RE-201 Space Echo returns in two new Boss pedals

It's a good week for guitarists who love a classic echo effect. Just a few days ago, Line 6 released the DL4 MkII, a long-awaited update to its DL4 delay and looper pedal, one of the more widely-used effects pedals of the last 20 years. And now Boss, one of the most prolific and well-known manufacturers of guitar effects pedal out there, has just announced the RE-202 and RE-2 Space Echo pedals, both of which are inspired by Roland's iconic, tape-based RE-201 Space Echo unit that was originally released way back in 1974.
ELECTRONICS
Guitar World Magazine

Howard Gee’s kittycasterFX makes its debut with Tremdriver preamp/harmonic tremolo and Groovy Wizard fuzz pedals

The former Catalinbread effects guru’s new company drops the first pick from the litter, promising US-made designs “evocative of the classic pedals from the ’60s and ’70s”. Howard Gee has officially launched his new pedal company, kittycasterFX, releasing a brace of handsome-looking, US-built stompboxes, the Tremdriver...
ELECTRONICS
loudersound.com

How Heart rescued a song from obscurity and created an 80s power ballad monster

The late 80s produced more monumental power ballads per square inch than any other decade. And few power ballads were as monumental as Heart’s Alone. A towering, 12-tier wedding cake of a song accompanied by a leather- ’n’-lace-heavy video that looked like it had been wrenched from the dreams of gothic novelist Anne Rice, this slab of baroque drama gave the Seattle band their biggest ever US hit, and sealed their resurgence following a career-threatening slump in the first half of the decade.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

A Deeper Look at the Meaning Behind “Mr. Blue Sky,” Electric Light Orchestra

Today’s forecast for music enthusiasts is showing sliding cellos with vocoded vocals and a 100 percent chance of blue sky—“Mr. Blue Sky” that is. “Mr. Blue Sky” is a song from the discography of the English rock band Electric Light Orchestra (ELO). The song first appeared on the band’s seventh studio album, Out of the Blue, which was released in 1977. Today, the track is widely considered to be ELO’s signature song, but the song itself only ever reached the number six spot on the U.K. Singles chart and 35 on the Billboard Hot 100.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Drums#Electronic Drum#Drum Kit
American Songwriter

GEAR REVIEW: Cole Clark FL2-EC BLBL HUM Acoustic Guitar

I first came across Cole Clark guitars while binge-watching the Amazon Prime series “Patriot,” which is absolutely in my top ten shows of all-time. In it, the protagonist was a CIA agent playing a Cole Clark and singing folk songs in cafes to deal with his PTSD. Or maybe he just wanted to be a folk singer instead of a spy. Regardless, both he and the guitar sounded terrific. I went on a search and tried as many Cole Clark guitars as I could find. They are pretty special with a very unique sound due to their almost exclusive use of Australian Blackwood, which makes sense since they are based in Melbourne.
MUSIC
SFGate

Happy 2nd Anniversary to Dua Lipa’s ‘Future Nostalgia’ — the Reigning Dance-Pop Album of the Century (Column)

When Dua Lipa played a two-night stand at L.A.’s Forum this past week, with her U.S. tour just a few dates away from coming to a close, there was a sheet-cake bearing her image backstage in the VIP Forum Club area, a custom that’s de rigueur for headliners coming through the storied arena. But in our minds, if nowhere else, we should be baking a “happy anniversary” cake commemorating the two-year mark for “Future Nostalgia.” Her sophomore release, which came out March 27, 2020, set an aspirational mood, if not the predominant one, for tough times then arriving and long to follow. Speaking of “sugarboos,” it induced the kind of dopamine rush that made so many of us — across states, nations and continents — feel like the girl with the most cake.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Van Halen close out a 1986 show with a rabble-rousing cover of Led Zeppelin's Rock and Roll

Back in 1986, during their triumphant first tour with then-new frontman, Sammy Hagar, Van Halen had more than enough original material to fill a setlist many times over. Never (as evidenced by the Van Halen, Van Halen II and Diver Down albums) averse to a cover though, Van Halen frequently closed the shows on their 1986 jaunt – undertaken in support of that year's 5150 album – with a spirited rendition of Led Zeppelin's Rock and Roll.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
loudersound.com

Iron Maiden's Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son: nothing sits better within their prog canon

Iron Maiden’s flirtations with progressive music, writ large over their 2010 album The Final Frontier and 2021's Senjutsu, should come as no surprise to longtime followers of the East End metalheads’ career. Aside from the fact that both bassist Steve Harris and vocalist Bruce Dickinson are massive prog rock fans, one could point to the band’s 1983 cover of Jethro Tull’s Cross-Eyed Mary, or the hefty progressive inclinations audible on 1999’s Brave New World album as further proof.
ROCK MUSIC
Power 96

50 Years Ago: Electric Light Orchestra Debut, Then Splinter

Electric Light Orchestra's initial tour got underway a few months after their Top 40 U.K. hit debut album arrived, and there were issues from the first: issues with cost overruns, issues with the sound and issues with the fragile creative partnership between Roy Wood and Jeff Lynne. Their first LP...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Harley Benton offers new pickup options with all-new sub-$300 JJ and JP basses

Arguably the most productive affordable guitar gear brand in the biz – launching everything from punk-flavored MR series six-strings to four new ukuleles in 2022 alone – Harley Benton has revealed its latest offering: all-new JJ and JP bass guitars. Both available in four- and five-string configurations, the...
CARS
American Songwriter

Aly & AJ: Taking the Reins

Sisters Aly and AJ Michalka have found their sound. The two prolific artists and entertainers, both in their early thirties, have been making music and performing on stage and screen for almost two decades. Now, though, they are entering a new phase, a different chapter. It’s a heartening evolution, the sisters explain. One that’s taken a great deal of work, much time to reflect, and faith both in themselves and in each other so they could, above all else, go through with it head-on. It takes guts and heart to grow. Aly and AJ know this well.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

J. Rockett Audio aims to serve up overdrive á la Billy Gibbons with new El Hombre pedal

J. Rockett Audio Designs has unveiled a new overdrive pedal, the El Hombre, that salutes a certain "bearded Texas legend." In case that's not enough of a hint for you, the company's referring to blues guitar icon Billy F Gibbons, the leader and co-founder of ZZ Top. The El Hombre 'drive is a tribute to Gibbons, and his trademark, bitey guitar tone.
ELECTRONICS
Guitar World Magazine

Kirk Hammett demonstrates the full breadth of his six-string skills on cinematic new song, High Plains Drifter

Back in February, Metallica electric guitar hero Kirk Hammett announced his first-ever solo release, an EP called Portals. Hammett saw the EP as an opportunity to create "soundtracks to the movies in your mind," and with its brand-new first single – the incredibly cinematic High Plains Drifter – it seems like the guitar legend is set to make good on his word.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Johnnyswim Keeps it All in the Family on Standout Self-Titled Album

It’s fitting that when Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano-Ramirez, the married duo at the core of Johnnyswim, Zoomed in to talk to American Songwriter about their new self-titled album, their kids made cameo appearances as well. After all, Joaquin, Paloma, and Luna also show up on the record in spoken-word interludes. “They own their publishing on this album,” Abner jokes.
MUSIC
Ars Technica

An old music industry scheme, revived for the Spotify era

Benn Jordan was flattered when he scanned his inbox. Jordan is a musician who records and performs under various pseudonyms, most famously as The Flashbulb. His music is best described as electronica with occasional hints of modern jazz, and while he has become pretty successful, he hasn’t headlined any big festivals yet. So when a fawning email from a New York Times reporter arrived, he took note.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Kirk Fletcher introduces you to T-Bone Walker’s legendary blues style

Hello, and welcome to my new Guitar World column! It’s an honor to be here and to have this opportunity to share some of my thoughts about guitar playing and music with you all. Aaron Thibeaux “T-Bone” Walker is rightfully regarded as one of the greatest and most influential...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Explore Mike Campbell's incredible vintage guitar 'carousel' in new episode of Gibson TV's The Collection

The Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and Fleetwood Mac guitar legend tells the story of his '59 'Burst Les Paul, the '62 SG Junior he played on Runnin’ Down a Dream and more. Though Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and Fleetwood Mac electric guitar legend Mike Campbell slightly thinned his enviable guitar collection with a Reverb.com sale last summer, his stash of vintage six-strings is still world-class.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

The secrets behind Eric Clapton’s guitar tone on Cream’s Sunshine of Your Love

Last time around, I mentioned how the commonly overused tone descriptions “warm” and “mellow” really didn’t apply to B.B. King’s sound. However, one particular instance where these terms are perfect is Eric Clapton’s recordings on Cream’s 1967 sophomore album, Disraeli Gears, which is where Mr. Slowhand introduced the world to his famous “woman tone”.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy