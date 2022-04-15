American Stage in the Park presents "Footloose"

Vermont Stage’s The Thin Place opens on March 23 and runs through April 10 at the Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center in Burlington. Everyone who ever died is still here, just in a different part of here. Linda can communicate with them. And if you believe, she can make you hear them, too — in "the thin place," the fragile boundary between our world and the other one. With acuity and relentless curiosity, Lucas Hnath’s play transforms the theater into an intimate séance, crafting a haunting testament to the power of the mind.

