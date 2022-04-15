ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

American Stage in the Park presents "Footloose"

ABC Action News
 2 days ago

Get ready to kick off your Sunday shoes as the high-energy pop musical FOOTLOOSE dances into Demens...

www.abcactionnews.com

GreenwichTime

Warner Theatre invites youth to ‘Footloose’ auditions

TORRINGTON — The Warner Center for Arts Education invites interested residents to audition for the Young Actors Series production of “Footloose.”. Auditions will be held from 5-8 p.m. April 4 and April 6. Performances are scheduled for June 11-12 in the Studio Theatre. According to the Warner, audition...
TORRINGTON, CT
People

Some Like It Hot, Gunsmoke and An American Tail Actor Nehemiah Persoff Dead at 102

Nehemiah Persoff, known for his roles in Some Like It Hot, Gunsmoke, An American Tail and various other movies and TV series, died at the age of 102, multiple outlets report. Persoff's son Dan confirmed his father's death to The Hollywood Reporter, while a family friend confirmed the news to Deadline. Both outlets reported that the actor died Tuesday at a rehabilitation facility in San Luis Obispo, Calif.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
99.9 KTDY

Another Seinfeld Actor Has Died

For the second time in less than 2 weeks, an actor who appeared on the sitcom Seinfeld has died. On April 2, Estelle Harris died at the age of 93. Along with providing the voice of Mrs.Potato Head on the family hit "Toy Story", Harris also played the role of George Costanza's mother, Estelle Costanza, on Seinfeld.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
DoYouRemember?

Cleavon Little From ‘Blazing Saddles’ Started A Family Before His Death At 53

Mel Brooks struck gold when he brought Blazing Saddles into the world, but where would any great film be without its great lead man? Cleavon Little brought Sheriff Bart to life as no other could, and Bart’s cunning wits were a sight to behold, much to the chagrin of his enemies. Did Little’s life after the standout Western prove as Blazing as his character’s? Sadly, not quite.
MOVIES
New Jersey Stage

The Strollers Virtual Stage presents "We're Zoomed!" this weekend

(MAPLEWOOD, NJ) -- The Strollers Virtual Stage presents an original children's show entitled, We're Zoomed this weekend. In the production, five kids are trapped by a Zoom Mastermind - can they find a way out? Join them via Zoom (of course) on Saturday, March 26 and Sunday, March 27 at 2:00pm to find out. The performances are free, but donations are always appreciated.
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
sevendaysvt

Video: Vermont Stage Presents 'The Thin Place'

Vermont Stage’s The Thin Place opens on March 23 and runs through April 10 at the Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center in Burlington. Everyone who ever died is still here, just in a different part of here. Linda can communicate with them. And if you believe, she can make you hear them, too — in "the thin place," the fragile boundary between our world and the other one. With acuity and relentless curiosity, Lucas Hnath’s play transforms the theater into an intimate séance, crafting a haunting testament to the power of the mind.
BURLINGTON, VT
New Jersey Stage

Bordentown Regional High School Theatre presents "Clue: On Stage"

(BORDENTOWN, NJ) -- The comedic play Clue: On Stage by Sandy Rustin, based on the Paramount Pictures motion picture and the Hasbro board game, will be presented on April 29th and 30th at 7:30pm at the Bordentown Performing Arts Center. This production will be performed by the award-winning theatre students of Bordentown Regional High School. Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Centenary Stage Company's NEXTStage Repertory to present "Head Over Heels"

(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Centenary Stage Company’s NEXTStage Repertory will present Head Over Heels as the spring musical for this season. The show was conceived by & original book by Jeff Whitty, adapted by James Magruder, music & lyrics by The Go-Go's. This show will run April 21 through May 1. From the visionaries that rocked Broadway with Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Avenue Q and Spring Awakening, this laugh-out-loud love story is set to the music of the iconic 1980's all-female rock band The Go-Go's, including the hit songs, "We Got the Beat," "Our Lips Are Sealed," "Vacation," Belinda Carlisle's "Heaven is a Place on Earth" and "Mad About You."
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
KXLY

Where 10 iconic horror movies were filmed

British real estate tycoon Lord Harold Samuel once said, “There are three things that matter in property: location, location, location.” The same can be said of movie-making. Of particular import is the horror movie genre, where the vibe and atmosphere are everything. From the original “Nosferatu” to Jordan...
MOVIES
ABC Action News

Actor, singer, dancer, musician and producer Jordan Fisher

Actor, singer, dancer, musician and producer Jordan Fisher has teamed up with Starbucks for the launch of the brand’s first energy drink -- Starbucks BAYA™ Energy – and their new campaign … “The Energy Makers Lab.”. For more information visit EnergyMakersLab.com.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Ally Love To Host Competition Series ‘Dance 100’ For Netflix

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Before the pandemic, Studio Lambert was set to bust out the moves and start production on a new dance competition series for Netflix. Two years later, The Circle producer is restarting the choreography on Dance 100. Ally Love, a Peloton instructor, host of the Brooklyn Nets and founder of Love Squad, is set to host the series, which will start production April 1 in London. The series is a street dance competition designed to find the next superstar choreographer. Using 100 of the world’s best dancers — known as The Dance 100 — the eight...
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

‘American Buffalo’ Does The Talking For Mamet, And James McAvoy As ‘Cyrano’ Says It All – Theater Reviews

Click here to read the full article. Offstage, and sometimes on, David Mamet can be infuriating and exasperating, as anyone who has witnessed his recent nonsensical, offensive media blitz can attest, and then along comes something like American Buffalo – possibly his greatest work, all due apologies to Glengarry Glen Ross – with a cast so in sync with the playwright’s “profane poetry” that for a couple hours it’s not impossible to put aside whatever it is Mamet thinks needs saying on Fox News these days. Superbly performed by Laurence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell and Darren Criss, with director (and longtime Mamet...
THEATER & DANCE
94.9 KYSS FM

New Montana Indie Film Wins Best Director at Major Festival

It's been an exciting time for the Montana film industry over the last couple of years - we've had The Power of the Dog, which was shot in New Zealand but worked with the Montana Film Office for authenticity, and was a major player at the Oscars. We've had Yellowstone filming in the area for their fourth season and they're getting ready to start shooting Season 5 around here, too. And just recently, we saw the premiere of Ted K, which utilized pretty much the entire town of Lincoln, Montana while they were filming.
MISSOULA, MT
Ultimate Classic Rock

First Official David Bowie Movie Could Premiere Next Month

The first David Bowie movie to be officially sanctioned by his estate could premiere at the Cannes Film Festival next month. Variety reported that Moonage Daydream – first revealed last year – would be streamed on HBO in early 2023 after writer and director Brett Morgen completed work five years after he started. No theatrical release information was announced.
MOVIES
Variety

Cannes’ Critics Week Unveils Jury for 2022 Edition (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Critics Week (or La Semaine de la Critique), the selection dedicated to first and second films running alongside the Cannes Film Festival, will boast a jury presided over by Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania (“The Man who Sold his Skin”). Ben Hania has directed four features, including “Beauty and the Dogs” which competed in Un Certain Regard in 2017, and “The Man who Sold his Skin” which played at Venice in 2020 and was the first Tunisian film nominated for the Oscars’ international feature film race. The jury of the 61st edition will...
MOVIES

