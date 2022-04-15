American Stage in the Park presents "Footloose"

(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Centenary Stage Company’s NEXTStage Repertory will present Head Over Heels as the spring musical for this season. The show was conceived by & original book by Jeff Whitty, adapted by James Magruder, music & lyrics by The Go-Go's. This show will run April 21 through May 1. From the visionaries that rocked Broadway with Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Avenue Q and Spring Awakening, this laugh-out-loud love story is set to the music of the iconic 1980's all-female rock band The Go-Go's, including the hit songs, "We Got the Beat," "Our Lips Are Sealed," "Vacation," Belinda Carlisle's "Heaven is a Place on Earth" and "Mad About You."
