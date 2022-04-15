Police Respond to Shooting in Dorchester

BOSTON (CBS) – A man accused of dressing up as a woman to secretly record girls in a Wrentham Outlets bathroom last year is facing a new federal sex crime charge. Prosecutors said 23-year-old Jacob Guerrero is also now accused of filming an 11-year-old girl in her bedroom in Norfolk. The alleged crime occurred in March 2021 and was discovered during the investigation into the Wrentham incident. Court documents say Guerrero allegedly stalked the girl’s home and family, climbed onto the roof of the garage, and recorded the girl changing. Picture of suspect accused of dressing as woman in Wrentham Outlet bathroom. Picture taken by witness. (Image from Wrentham PD) “In the two weeks leading up to that recording, it is further alleged that Guerrero conducted surveillance of the victim’s home and made notes on his phone regarding the time of day that the victim and her siblings arrived home, showered and changed clothes each night,” prosecutors said. Guerrero was also allegedly watching several other homes in the area. Jacob Guerrero (Photo Via Wrentham Police) Investigators say it was his work as an Amazon driver that led him to at least one victim. Guerrero was arrested in California and charged with one count of sexually exploiting a child.

NORFOLK, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO