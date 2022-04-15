ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

Local Schools Produce Huge Results at State Archery Tournament

By Cody Kanaday
Cullman Daily News
Cullman Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FPnB7_0fAUXAxL00
A Cullman archer competes in the Alabama State Archery Tournement. (Cody Eason/Outdoor Alabama)

Over the past year, hundreds of student archers from Cullman County competed in local and regional tournaments throughout the state for a chance to draw their bows at the 2022 National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) Alabama State Championship in Montgomery on April 7-8.

During the event, more than 1,700 archers from 97 schools competed for top honors and the opportunity to advance to the NASP Eastern National Championship on May 12-14, 2022, in Louisville, Kentucky, including nineteen schools from Cullman County.

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division awarded $10,000 in scholarships to select top archers. The top overall female and male archers each received a $1,500 scholarship. In addition, first place high school female and male archers each received a $1,000 scholarship, second place high school female and male archers each received a $750 scholarship, and third-place high school female and male archers each received a $500 scholarship.

From Cullman County, Alexis Sartin of Vinemont High School earned the title of first place in the High School Female division, and Forrest Calvert of Cullman High School earned the title of first place in the High School Male division while Will Bolzle of Cullman High School earned second place.

“The Archery in the Schools Program teaches discipline, patience, and the life lessons required to succeed in both the classroom and at the archery range,” said Chris Blankenship, ADCNR Commissioner. “Their determination and dedication to archery and academics will serve these students well in other aspects of life.”

In addition to the top archers, five students randomly selected from a list of all registered Academic Archers who shot during the tournament were each awarded a $500 scholarship. Earning a $500 from Cullman County included:

  • Carson Starnes, Cullman High
  • Cody Butler, Fairview High
  • Savannah Drake, Vinemont High

The scholarships are funded through NASP with matching dollars from the state tournament admission fee of $2 per person. In 2022, approximately 5,000 spectators attended the state championship.

Scoring for the state tournament is based on Olympic-style target archery in three divisions – elementary, middle, and high school. Competition is on the team and individual levels. Perfect scores are 3,600 points for teams and 300 for individuals.

Alabama State Tournament Results:

First Place Middle School Division: Vinemont Middle, Score: 3,370

First Place Elementary School Division: East Elementary, Score: 3,076

Second Place Middle School Division: Cullman Middle, Score: 3,301

Third Place High School Division: Vinemont High, Score: 3,353

First Place Individual High School Division: Alexis Sartin, Vinemont High, Score: 293

First Place Individual High School Division: Forrest Calvert, Cullman High School, Score: 296

First Place Individual Middle School Division: Caroline Miller, Vinemont Middle School, Score: 293

Second Place Individual High School Division: Will Bolzle, Cullman High, Score: 294

Second Place Individual Middle School Division: Maddie Seidel, Cullman Middle, Score: 289

Second Place Individual Middle School Division: Brayden Clark, Cullman Middle, Score: 288

Second Place Individual Elementary School Division: Presley Latham, East Elementary, Score: 273

Third Place Individual Middle School Division: Addison Holcomb, Vinemont Middle, Score: 288

Third Place Individual Middle School Division: Jagger Lee, Vinemont Middle, Score: 286

Third Place Individual High School Division: Kendra Case, West Point High, Score: 290

Currently, Good Hope Elementary, Middle, and High School; Cullman Middle and High School; East Elementary, Vinemont Elementary, Middle, and High School; Fairview Elementary, Middle, and High School; and West Point High School are registered to compete in the 2022 NASP Eastern National Tournament.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Louisville, AL
State
Kentucky State
County
Cullman County, AL
City
Montgomery, AL
Cullman County, AL
Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Education
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Alabama

Recently I have been researching and writing a series articles featuring the richest people in cities and states across the United States. Today it is time to turn our attention to Alabama and look at the richest person in Alabama. Not only how they made their money but what they are doing with their wealth to help the community.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Target Archery#Elementary School#Highschoolsports#Education#Sports#Nasp#Adcnr#Wff Rrb#Vinemont High School#Cullman High School
Alt 101.7

“Ravenous” Alabama Jumping Worms Invading Southeast

Spiders. Snakes. Cockroaches that fly. Welcome to Alabama. And Florida, Georgia and pretty much the entire South. I love the south but hate the critters, I must admit. Now, get ready for a "snake-like worm" that can JUMP at you and on you. No thank you. Merriam Webster defines ravenous...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Archery
AL.com

Guest Opinion: Is Alabama abandoning impoverished folks in the Black Belt for ‘Bridge to Nowhere’?

Eighty-nine-year-old Mildred Duke, a widow who grew up in Gallion, Alabama, has lived most of her life in one place, the house she’s called home since she was married in 1951. Several weeks ago, she was mowing grass in her front yard when men in yellow vests drove up in a truck. They traipsed across her property with a tripod in hand, surveying and hammering stakes into the ground and the surrounding fields. They even drilled in her neighbor’s pasture.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

James Clemens quarterback Gio Lopez commits to South Alabama for 2023 class

James Clemens High School quarterback Gio Lopez has verbally committed to South Alabama for the 2023 class, he announced Friday. Lopez (6-foot-1, 210 pounds) is the Jaguars’ first commitment for 2023. The left-hander threw for 2,767 yards and 29 touchdowns as a junior in 2021 and was a first-team all-state pick for a Jets team that finished 10-1.
MOBILE, AL
WTVM

Central baseball wins big series over Auburn High

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - After falling in the opener on Wednesday, Central stormed back to beat Auburn High twice on Thursday to claim the series. The Red Devils and Tigers last met in the 2021 AHSAA 7A Semifinals. Auburn won that series and went on to win the state championship.
AUBURN, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Closing it Out – Oxford Track and County Baseball

OXFORD – The Oxford boys track team returned to the scene of its county championship triumph five days earlier and won once again with a tad more drama at the finish. The Yellow Jackets won their newly named King of the East meet at Choccolocco Park Saturday, edging Anniston by six points that came down to some surprise clutch performances in the final two events of the day. The Oxford girls finished second to Fort Payne.
OXFORD, AL
Cullman Daily News

Cullman Daily News

Cullman, AL
1K+
Followers
201
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

Providing News information for Cullman, Alabama and surrounding areas

 https://cullmandaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy