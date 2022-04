DES MOINES, Iowa — Goalkeepers can often find themselves the hero for making a crucial save. But, what about when they're the ones scoring the game-winner?. On a windy Tuesday night, Dowling Catholic and Des Moines East were tied at two goals apiece in double overtime. Both teams were exhausted and wanted to finish out the night with a win.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO