Navasota, TX

Family of Navasota police officer killed in crash petition to retire badge number permanently

By Caleb Britt
KWTX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - There’s not a day that goes by that Sarah Cooper doesn’t think about her brother William. “He was a very tall, gangly, freckled, red-headed guy, but he truly was very compassionate and sweet,” Cooper said. William was a Navasota policer. His sister...

www.kwtx.com

The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KWTX

East Texas man gets life in prison for killing, burning man

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Trinity County jury sentenced a 42-year-old man to life in prison Wednesday for killing 41-year-old Wesley Dykes in October of 2019 and then setting the man’s body and car on fire. According to a press release on Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace’s Facebook...
TRINITY COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Houston woman charged in shooting of ex-boyfriend

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) -A Houston woman has been charged with allegedly shooting a man Sunday evening. Keshante Shamirra Harris, 27, is charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct in the shooting of Aaron Konte Williams, 29. Houston Police Department officers responded to shooting around 9:50 p.m....
HOUSTON, TX
