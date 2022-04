The Los Angeles Lakers are not in the NBA playoffs this year, having failed to even qualify for the NBA play-in tournament, to the surprise of many. Now back home and done for the season, LeBron James took to social media ahead of the final round of the play-in tournament, honing in on a particular point guard matchup he’s eager to get a glimpse of. Via Twitter, the Lakers star revealed he’ll have his eyes glued to the matchup between Cleveland Cavaliers PG Darius Garland and Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young, offering the pair of young guards some glowing praise.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO