Honey Bunch, the wallaby who went missing at the Memphis Zoo after storms passed through Tennessee this week, has been found hiding — nearly in plain sight.“It was an area right behind the exhibit ... that had been searched multiple times in the past 36 hours, but he was camouflaged really well and hidden very well under a bush,” said Jessica Faulk, the zoo's spokesperson.A curator happened to see some tracks Friday morning and followed them to Honey Bunch, Faulk said.“We suspect he was there the whole time,” she said.Honey Bunch was taken to the zoo's hospital and was being...

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO