WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com Pennsylvania Democratic Senate Debate: What are your questions for the candidates?

By George Stockburger
 2 days ago

HARRISBURG (NEXSTAR) – Candidates vying for the Democratic nomination in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race will face off in an exclusive multi-market prime time debate hosted by abc27.

The candidates will debate for one hour on Thursday, April 21 at 8 p.m. and will both air and live-stream in 10 markets across Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Maryland.

All candidates on the ballot who meet eligibility criteria will be invited to participate. Candidates who have committed to attend include John Fetterman, Malcolm Kenyatta and Conor Lamb.

Viewers will have the opportunity to ask the candidates questions that will be answered live during the debate.

You can submit your questions in the following ways:

Tag us with your questions on Twitter or share your questions on our Facebook page. Make sure to use the hashtag #PASen
Submit a video of yourself asking the candidates a question. Email the videos to WHTMDigital@nexstar.tv OR share the video to debate-related posts on any of our social media platforms.

Video Requirements :

  • Keep your question to 20 seconds
  • Start with your name and what city you live in

Tips on Shooting Your Video:

  • Turn your phone sideways (landscape mode) before you start recording (this will make the video more ‘TV’ friendly)
  • Make sure you are in a quiet place that is well-lit (so we can hear and see you)
  • Double check that your head and shoulders are completely in view of the camera (we want to see your entire face)
  • Hold the camera at eye level (or if possible set it on a bookshelf to keep it steady)
  • Keep in mind you will be appearing on TV, so please make sure your clothes and background are appropriate

WHTM abc27 News anchor and Capitol Bureau Reporter Dennis Owens and WPXI Anchor Lisa Sylvester will co-host the debate from the abc27 studio in Harrisburg.

The one hour debate will air on eight television stations serving the state: WHTM-TV (ABC) in Harrisburg/Lancaster, Lebanon, York, WPXI-TV (NBC) in Pittsburgh, WPHL-TV (MyNetworkTV) in Philadelphia, WTAJ-TV (CBS) in Johnstown/Altoona/State College, WBRE-TV (NBC) and WYOU-TV (CBS) in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre/Hazleton, WJET-TV (ABC) and WFXP-TV (FOX) in Erie, and WYTV-TV (ABC) in Youngstown, OH.

In addition, the debate will be live-streamed on WETM-TV (NBC) in Elmira, NY, WPIX-TV (CW) in New York, NY, WIVB-TV (CBS) in Buffalo, NY, and WDVM-TV (IND) in Washington, D.C

Additionally, all radio stations throughout the commonwealth will be provided free access regardless of their market.

Republican Senate candidates will debate for one hour on Monday, April 25 at 8 p.m. and will both air and live-stream in 10 markets across Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Maryland.

All candidates on the ballot who meet eligibility criteria will be invited to participate. Candidates who have committed to attend include Kathy Barnette, Jeff Bartos, Dave McCormick, Mehmet Oz and Carla Sands.

Questions for the Republican Senate candidates can also be submitted by emailing WHTMDigital@nexstar.tv, using the hashtag #PASen, or by sharing your question on Facebook.

An exclusive debate has also been announced between the Republican Party candidates for Governor of Pennsylvania on Wednesday, April 27 at 8 p.m.

All candidates on the ballot who meet eligibility criteria will be invited to participate. Candidates who have committed to attend include: Lou Barletta, Doug Mastriano, Bill McSwain and Dave White.

Questions for the Republican Senate candidates can also be submitted by emailing WHTMDigital@nexstar.tv, using the hashtag #PAGov, or by sharing your question on Facebook.

The Pennsylvania primary election is scheduled to take place on May 17. Voters must register to vote by May 2.

The Pennsylvania primary election is scheduled to take place on May 17. Voters must register to vote by May 2.

