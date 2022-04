Easter is right around the corner and that could only mean one thing: soon confetti will be strewn everywhere after smashing some cascarones on someone's head!. Cascarones are a fun and silly tradition where you fill egg shells up with confetti and smash them on your loved ones heads! However, this year, if you're planning on making them yourselves, you may have to pay a heftier price since eggs have gone up in price lately!

EL PASO, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO