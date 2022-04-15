ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Moves Ahead With Nearly $22.6M Reefer Yard Expansion

Cover picture for the articleThe Port of Wilmington will soon feature even more room equipped to temporarily store refrigerated containers. Last month, the N.C. State Port Authority Board of Directors voted to authorize phase two of its reefer yard expansion, a nearly $22.6 million project. The first $14 million phase, which wrapped in...

