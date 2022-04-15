ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmers Beware: Avian Flu Confirmed in Two Counties in Montana

By Trent Flager
 2 days ago
A nightmare for farmers who have chickens and other birds; avian flu has returned again. The affected flocks are in Cascade County and in Judith Basin County in Western Montana and are currently quarantined. No human cases of avian flu are being reported at this time, and the USDA has stated...

The price of eggs is up 52% from this time last year and is expected to continue rising as we get closer to the Easter holiday. Bill Oxford/Getty Images (Canva Pro license) The average cost for a dozen eggs at grocery stores nationwide is $2.88, but experts warn that prices will likely be going up over the next couple of weeks as the Easter holiday approaches. In addition, chicken and turkey prices are also on the rise as some experts predict we will see 70% price increases by summer.
