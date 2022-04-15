ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OR

Need summer childcare options in Washington County this year?

By Sally Segar
 1 day ago

A local nonprofit is hosting a virtual expo on May 4 from 6 to 8 p.m. for parents to learn about summer program options.

Washington County Kids will be hosting a virtual Summer Care Fair on Wednesday, May 4, for parents and guardians to learn about the summer programs available for school-aged kids.

Information will be provided in both English and Spanish, and various care and summer camp providers will share presentations and answer questions at the expo about their summer offerings. The event will be the local nonprofit's third Summer Care Fair.

The providers at the event will include Adelante Mujeres, Airway Science for Kids, Centro Cultural de Washington County, Champions, Club K, Community Partners for Affordable Housing, Eden Acres, HomePlate Youth Services, the Muslim Educational Trust, the Tualatin Hills Park & Recreation District, and the YMCA.

The virtual fair goes from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 4. Sign up online, or visit WashingtonCountyKids.org or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more information.

Portland Tribune

OPINION: School boards must regain the trust of their communities

OVBC survey finds that a minority of Oregonians feel their local school boards represent their beliefs. It used to be, no matter what their concerns about the state's education system, Oregonians would regularly tell pollsters that they liked their local schools and trusted their local school boards. But that baseline of local support, which has sustained our schools through good times and bad, is in danger of fracturing, even as the public overwhelmingly agrees that we need to do more for our kids.
OREGON STATE
