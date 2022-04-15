Need summer childcare options in Washington County this year?

A local nonprofit is hosting a virtual expo on May 4 from 6 to 8 p.m. for parents to learn about summer program options.

Washington County Kids will be hosting a virtual Summer Care Fair on Wednesday, May 4, for parents and guardians to learn about the summer programs available for school-aged kids.

Information will be provided in both English and Spanish, and various care and summer camp providers will share presentations and answer questions at the expo about their summer offerings. The event will be the local nonprofit's third Summer Care Fair.

The providers at the event will include Adelante Mujeres, Airway Science for Kids, Centro Cultural de Washington County, Champions, Club K, Community Partners for Affordable Housing, Eden Acres, HomePlate Youth Services, the Muslim Educational Trust, the Tualatin Hills Park & Recreation District, and the YMCA.

The virtual fair goes from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 4. Sign up online, or visit WashingtonCountyKids.org or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more information.

