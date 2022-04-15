Cheyenne Police Investigating Vehicle Theft and Fraud Case

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in the north metro say a vehicle pursuit ended in two theft suspects being taken into custody early Wednesday morning. According to police, shortly before 2 a.m. Coon Rapids police officers located a suspect vehicle tied to a theft that occurred at a Menards store many hours earlier. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver fled. The vehicle pursuit entered the city limits of Brooklyn Park. Officers performed a PIT maneuver and stopped the vehicle at a parking lot on the 1500 block of Brookdale Drive North, police said. The suspect vehicle struck some street signs and a power pole during the incident. Police then arrested the 25-year-old driver and another suspect. Another individual who was a passenger in the vehicle was later released home. No injuries were involved in the incident.

BROOKLYN PARK, MN ・ 25 DAYS AGO