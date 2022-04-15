Russell Wilson, the NFL’s Pro Bowl Quarterback, Is Scheduled to Retire in 2022!

If he does not receive a new deal, one NFL quarterback has stated that he will not play this season. Despite Murray’s agency almost demanding a new contract earlier this summer, the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to him, according to the NFL Network (via CBS Sports).

Murray’s team is said to have canceled its own contract offer, and the former No. 1 overall pick is unlikely to play for the Cardinals this season unless he signs a new contract.

Murray is in the penultimate year of his rookie contract, but if the Cardinals exercise their fifth-year option, his deal may be extended for another year. Murray made headlines earlier this year after erasing his Instagram images. Murray stated in March that he is dedicated to the Cardinals through 2022 and beyond.

According to the team’s official website, Murray declared, “I’m an Arizona Cardinal.” “I’ve always given everything I’ve got to the Cardinals and will continue to do so. I’m not too concerned about my prospects as a Cardinal.” Murray also gave an explanation for why he deleted his Instagram account.

Murray explained, “If you’re a kid my age, you’re used to people taking off (posts).” “That’s only a blip on the radar. With the exception of one photograph, I removed everything from there. It was unrelated to the Cardinals in any way.”

Murray was the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cardinals. In 2019, he was named Offensive Rookie of the Year after throwing for 3,722 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions while completing 64.4 percent of his passes. During his rookie season, Murray also carried for 544 yards and four touchdowns.

In 2020, he threw for 3,971 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions while also running for 819 yards and 11 touchdowns. Murray threw for 3,787 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions last season, completing 69.2 percent of his attempts.

Murray was a member of the Oklahoma Sooners football team in college, where he enjoyed a remarkable season in 2018. He was named to the All-America First Team, the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, the Associated Press College Football Player of the Year, and the Heisman Trophy winner.

Murray threw for 4,361 yards, 42 touchdowns, and seven interceptions during that season, while also rushing for 1,001 yards and 12 touchdowns.