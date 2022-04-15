ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Kardashian Metaverse Has Finally Sucked Me In

By Michelle Ruiz
 2 days ago
You never forget your celebrity wedding twins—the famous people who happened to marry around the same time that you did. 2011, the year of my nuptials, gave us Kate Middleton and Prince William’s royal wedding in April (so thrilling at the time, I rose at 4:30 a.m. to watch) and its...

Related
CinemaBlend

After Kanye West Bought That House Next Door To Kim Kardashian, Things Seem To Have Taken A Turn

Some interesting developments have come out of the divorce drama between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian over the past year. Many of these relate directly to West, who’s made co-parenting-related claims against Kardashian and even declared “civil war'' on her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. One of the most surprising developments, though, arose last December when it was reported that West bought a house across the street from his ex. But now, months later, the rapper’s plans seem to have taken a turn.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kanye West Just Received the Most Devastating News About Coachella—He Must Be Freaking Out

Back in January, Coachella announced that Kanye West would headline their annual festival in April, and fans eagerly rushed to grab tickets for his April 17th and 24th performances and potential Sunday Service-style show (like his iconic 2019 one). The rapper, 44, who is legally known as Ye, has ruffled more than a few feathers since then, from bashing his ex Kim Kardashian on Instagram to alluding to her boyfriend Pete Davidson’s death in his “Eazy” music video to threatening to skip Coachella if fellow headliner Billie Eilish didn’t apologize to Travis Scott for what he deemed “a diss,” which she adamantly denied.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Spotted Together at Saint’s Soccer Match

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were seen together supporting their son Saint during his soccer match in Los Angeles over the weekend. Even as the two finalize certain aspects of their divorce, such as a custody agreement, Kim and Ye appear to be trying to make the co-parenting arrangement work. Footage obtained by TMZ showed them keeping a distance between each other, but they appeared, at least, to be on speaking terms.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

Ye’s Girlfriend Chaney Jones Denies Resemblance to Kim Kardashian

Kanye West’s new flame insists she isn’t a Kim Kardashian lookalike. While leaving LAX on Friday, Chaney Jones was to share some thoughts about her frequent comparisons to Ye’s estranged wife. The 24-year-old model was initially hesitant to answer the question, saying she didn’t “really want to speak on that”; however, when asked if she agreed with the comparison, Jones simply replied: “No, not really.”
CELEBRITIES
E! News

North West Hilariously Calls Kim Kardashian's Homegrown Vegetables "Disgusting"

Watch: Kim Kardashian Shares North West's FASHION Insight. The 8-year-old hilariously trolled her mom Kim Kardashian when the SKIMS mogul showed off some freshly picked crops from her home garden on April 15. In a video posted to Instagram Stories, Kim—who shares North plus sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2, and daughter Chicago, 4, with ex Kanye West—gave fans a look at her latest harvest, which included bunches of carrots, kale, leeks and beets.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'I did it': Kim Kardashian is confused about Kourtney and Travis' claim that they couldn't get marriage license as she reminds fans SHE was the first to marry in Vegas

Kim Kardashian has discussed her sister Kourtney Kardashian's recent Las Vegas wedding to Travis Barker. During a virtual visit on Friday's episode of Live With Kelly And Ryan, the SKIMS founder, 41, noted, 'I don't think it's legal. They said they couldn't get a license in time.'. Then the thrice...
RELATIONSHIPS
shefinds

Kanye Just Confirmed What Everyone With Coachella Tickets Was Afraid Of—Say It Ain't So!

After threatening to do so before, Kanye West (legally known as Ye) has officially pulled out of his headlining slot at Coachella as fans have taken to social media to express their frustration and disappointment. The rapper, 44, was set to play on both Sundays (April 17th and 24th), but will no longer perform, as Coachella and other multiple outlets reported last week.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Tries Selling Her Yeezy Shoes Amid Nasty Divorce From Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is hanging up her Yeezys. The reality TV star tried to sell two pairs of shoes that were made by her ex-husband Kanye West but was only met with backlash. Kim Kardashian is done with Kanye West from head to toe. Over the weekend, the SKIMS founder put up two pairs of Yeezys from her own closet for sale. She attempted to sell two pairs of identical-looking black mesh sandal heels and charged $375 for a pair with the shoebox and $350 for a pair without the box. The listing quickly gained traction after it was shared in a viral Reddit post.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Nicola Peltz’s Custom Valentino Couture Wedding Dress Was Like “A Work Of Art”

On 9 April, Nicola Peltz married Brooklyn Beckham at her Palm Beach family home wearing Valentino Haute Couture—and Peltz’s stylist, Leslie Fremar, says the traditional-with-a-twist wedding gown is the most beautiful dress she’s ever seen. (Quite the statement, considering Fremar is the woman behind the wardrobes of Demi Moore, Julianne Moore and Charlize Theron.)
PALM BEACH, FL
Us Weekly

Chaney Jones Says She’s Not a Kim Kardashian Lookalike After Kanye West Dates: ‘We Don’t Speak About Her’

Two of a kind? Kanye West’s recent flame, Chaney Jones, made headlines for her style — seemingly putting her in prime Kardashian-Jenner lookalike territory. However, she disagreed with the assumptions about the way she looks. “No, not really,” Jones, 24, told TMZ on Friday, March 18, noting that she doesn’t see any physical similarities between […]
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Kim Kardashian weighs in on Kanye West's new girlfriend, plus more news

Kim Kardashian weighs in on Kanye West's relationship with Chaney Jones. Kim Kardashian says she and her ex, Kanye West, will always be "family," and she just wants him to be "happy," whether that means he finds a future with his new girlfriend Chaney Jones or not. The SKIMS creator opened up about where things stand with Kanye after his public rants about their split (and his verbal attacks on her boyfriend, Pete Davidson), on the April 12 edition of Amanda Hirsch's "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast. "We went about eight months without even speaking to each other at the beginning of the divorce," she said, recalling the events after she filed to end their marriage in February 2021. "He would still see the kids and stuff, just him and I took a minute of not talking. And I think it all, in relationships, it'll be like that. I only hope for, I hope we are the 'co-parenting goals' at the end of the day." Later in the show, she spoke candidly about feeling a "little zing" when she first kissed Pete as part of a "Saturday Night Live" skit in October, and said the two started seeing each other privately before they were photographed holding hands over Halloween weekend last year. After telling the host she and Kanye still "have so much love for each other," she brushed off the rapper's rants about her parenting and Pete. "Like, I don't judge. … we're always going to be cool, and family even if it doesn't look that way," she said. "I have so much love and respect for him and who he's been in my life and what he's brought to me and our amazing kids that, you know, he's given me, and he's changed my life." Asked about Kanye's new love interest (who happens to look an awful lot like Kim), the Hulu star said, "I just want him to be happy and, like, she seems like the sweetest. Like, I'm just, whatever makes you happy. I don't care what it is."
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Leave It to Rihanna To Make PJs Super Stylish

Throughout her pregnancy, Rihanna’s dinner outings have served as her own personal runway. Whether she’s heading to Nobu in vintage Dior, or to Giorgio Baldi in a feathered Saint Laurent minidress, the superstar always makes grabbing a bite look extra chic. There’s even a viral tweet going around joking that “Rihanna is going to end up going in labor at Giorgio Baldi,” the hip L.A. restaurant where stars go to be seen. Last night in Beverly Hills, Rihanna only continued this stylish energy while heading out for dinner at Wally’s—only this time around, she served up a polished take on pajama dressing.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
