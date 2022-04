Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Few things hit the spot quite like a frosty treat on a hot summer day, and if you’re already looking ahead to warmer days, Amazon has got exactly the gadget you never knew you needed. This best-selling Hawaiian shaved ice machine is currently on sale at 22 percent off, taking its price from $59.95 to just $49.99, and when you see all the tasty summer treats it can whip up in a matter...

ELECTRONICS ・ 40 MINUTES AGO