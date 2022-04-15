Geno Smith: Watch highlights from West Virginia, Jets, Seahawks

Geno Smith will be re-signing with the Seahawks on a one-year deal. The Seattle Times has reported his base salary is $3.5 million with incentives that can push the total as high as $7 million. While that’s not a lot of money for a modern quarterback, Smith returns as the clear favorite to start at quarterback in Week 1.

There’s still an outside chance the team could draft a QB prospect this year, but unless Malik Willis falls to No. 9 it’s unlikely. We can also safely assume that options like Baker Mayfield and Colin Kaepernick are off the board. Bottom line – Seahawks fans should assume for now that Smith is their QB1.

Let’s get re-acquainted with Smith’s game by watching what he did at West Virginia and during his time as the starter of the Jets.

West Virginia (2009-2012)

Stats: 67.4% completion rate, 8.0 Y/A, 98 TD, 21 INT, 153.5 rating

Jets (2013-2016)

57.9% completion rate, 6.9 Y/PA, 28 TD, 36 INT, 72.4 passer rating

Seahawks (2019-2021)

69% completion rate, 7.4 Y/PA, 5 TD, 1 INT, 102.7 passer rating