Red Light Series at Hidden Bar

 4 days ago

The Red Light Series at Hidden Bar will take place on select Fridays and Saturdays in...

BHG

There Are So Many Outdoor Solar Lights Hidden on Amazon—All Under $45

Creating a backyard oasis consists of patio furniture, stylish fire pits, and of course, some nice lighting to enjoy the outdoors well into the evening. One way to illuminate your space and cultivate a fun ambiance is with solar lights that draw energy from the sun and store it via a rechargeable battery until dark. The result is a wonderfully lit yard that's ready for relaxing. If you're in the market for outdoor solar lights that can brighten up pathways, fences, and seating areas, Amazon has a whole section filled with great options—and they're all under $45.
1230 ESPN

Ever Been To This Hidden Underground Colorado Bar? It Looks Awesome

Most people have their "secret" spots that their friends might not know about, but this hidden Colorado speakeasy takes "secret" to a whole new level. You've probably seen a secret entrance to a bar, restaurant, or some sort of building in a movie or TV show, but have you ever seen or been to one in real life? I feel like the closest I've ever been to this was getting snuck through the back basement door at Bondi Beach Bar in Old Town Square in Fort Collins. That was back in its Zydeco's day so who knows if that's even an option anymore. Also, Social in Fort Collins kind of has that secret feel to it too since its entrance un downstairs. There is however a legit hidden bar in Colorado that not many people have ever heard of.
Complex

Mother of ‘Where We About to Eat At’ Viral Star Antwain Fowler Launches Fundraiser to Open Restaurant in His Honor

A fundraiser has been launched in support of opening a seafood restaurant in honor of the late Antwain “TJ” Fowler. Fowler, of course, became a star thanks to viral footage of the quickly-made-ubiquitous phrase “where we about to eat at?” The widely adored social media figure died at the age of 6 last November, with an initial statement shared at the time saying he had battled autoimmune enteropathy.
