Elmont, NY

Wayne Gretzky pays respects to Islanders great Mike Bossy, who passed away at 65

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Bossy is one of the all-time greats, and if any fanbase knows it better than the Islanders’ fans it’s the Rangers and Wayne Gretzky. News was relayed by reporter Renaud Lavoie that Bossy, who has been battling lung cancer since October has passed away at 65....

Deadline

Mike Bossy Dies: New York Islanders Goal Scorer Who Led Team To Four Straight Stanley Cups Was 65

Click here to read the full article. Mike Bossy, a prolific goal scorer and key member of the New York Islanders teams that won four straight Stanley Cup titles in the early 1980s, has died at age 65. The Hall of Fame player had revealed a diagnosis of lung cancer last October, stepping away from his duties as a TV analyst for Canadian network TVA in his native Quebec. The Islanders and the NHL confirmed Bossy’s death this morning. In a tweet, Islanders president Lou Lamoriello called Bossy “an icon not only on Long Island but across the entire hockey world. His drive...
ELMONT, NY
NHL

Bossy's historic 50-in-50 chase for Islanders thrilled Canadiens' Richard

From a distance, one of most the electrifying goal-scorers of all time was cheering on one of the purest scorers of any era. Through 49 games of the 1980-81 season, New York Islanders superstar Mike Bossy had scored 48 goals, on a stalled collision course with history. In Montreal, Canadiens legend Maurice "Rocket" Richard knew that his unofficial 1944-45 record of 50 goals in 50 games was on thin ice.
NHL
City
Elmont, NY
Elmont, NY
Sports
NHL

Bossy dies at 65, legendary Islanders goal-scorer, four-time Cup champion

Bossy previously had announced he had been diagnosed with lung cancer in an open letter on TVA Sports' website in October. "The National Hockey League mourns the passing of Mike Bossy, the dynamic winger whose goal-scoring prowess during a remarkable 10-year career ranks, by almost any measure, as one of the greatest in NHL history and propelled the New York Islanders to four straight Stanley Cups," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. "Bossy scored 573 goals in 752 games -- a .76 goals-per-game average that is the highest in the League's history. He is the only player ever to record nine straight 50-goal seasons and his five 60-goal seasons are matched only by Wayne Gretzky. One of only eight players in NHL history to have scored 50 goals in his first 50 games of a season, he was similarly dominating in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, during which he scored 85 goals in 129 games."
HOCKEY
Pro Hockey Rumors

Islanders legend Mike Bossy dies at 65

One of the greatest talents in NHL history has passed away, as several reports have confirmed the death of Mike Bossy. The legendary goal scorer was 65. In a statement from the New York Islanders, the only team Bossy ever played for, general manager Lou Lamoriello explained the loss:. "The...
NHL
Yardbarker

New York Rangers lineup: Igor Shesterkin starts, Alexis Lafreniere returns

The New York Rangers will start Igor Shesterkin against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday afternoon. Head coach Gerard Gallant said he would no longer reveal his starting goaltender before games for the rest of the season, but was in a jovial mood when asked by NY Post’s Mollie Walker at 10:30 this morning.
NHL
Person
Wayne Gretzky
Person
Jean Potvin
Person
Clark Gillies
Person
Mike Bossy
Yardbarker

Hall of Famer Mike Bossy Passes Away

After a short battle with lung cancer, four-time Stanley Cup winner and Islanders great, Mike Bossy has passed away. New York Islanders great and Hall of Famer Mike Bossy died on Thursday, April 14 in Montreal after a battle with lung cancer. He was just 65-years-old. Cancer touches every one...
HOCKEY
UPI News

Mike Bossy, prolific scorer for NHL's Islanders, dies at 65

April 15 (UPI) -- Mike Bossy, one of the most prolific goal-scorers in NHL history, died after a battle with lung cancer, his daughter announced Friday. The New York Islanders legend was 65. "It is with great sorrow that I announce the passing of my father, Mike Bossy," daughter Tonya...
ELMONT, NY
Detroit Sports Nation

A look at every pending Detroit Red Wings free-agent

The Detroit Red Wings made strides during the 2021-22 NHL Season, buoyed by the emergence of rookie phenoms Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond and even helping to make fans think that their postseason drought stood a good chance of ending thanks to their having been in the Wild Card race in the first three months of the campaign.
DETROIT, MI
#Islanders#Nhl#Islander Jean Potvin
NHL

Islanders Honor Bossy With Jersey Patch

Islanders added a number 22 patch on their jerseys to honor Mike Bossy. In honor of Mike Bossy, the New York Islanders added a number 22 patch to their jerseys to commemorate the Hall of Famer, who passed away on Friday morning at 65. Bossy's number 22 will join Clark...
ELMONT, NY
The Spun

NHL Hall Of Famer, New York Islanders Legend Has Died At 65

On Friday morning, the sporting world was in mourning following the passing of a legendary hockey player. Mike Bossy, who helped lead the New York Islanders to four-straight Stanley Cup titles, passed away this week, the team said in a statement. He was 65 years old. “The New York Islanders...
ELMONT, NY
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders at Maple Leafs

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (35-30-9) AT TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (XX-XX-X) 7:30 PM ET | SCOTIABANK ARENA. The New York Islanders are looking to carry the momentum of Friday's 3-0 shutout win over the Montreal Canadiens into a matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday at Scotiabank Arena. Ilya Sorokin's career-high...
ELMONT, NY
NHL

Canadiens, Panthers honor Bossy in first games after his death

Islanders great died Friday after battle with lung cancer. The hockey world mourned Mike Bossy, holding moments of silence before each game on Friday, the first played since news of his death at age 65. Bossy, one of the greatest goal-scorers in NHL history -- his 573 are 22nd all...
NHL
