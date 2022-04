Dick LeBeau returned to Columbus Thursday night to speak at Ohio State, and he shared an incredible story from his time as a Buckeye. LeBeau, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, was speaking at Ohio State’s coaching clinic when he revealed he left three teeth on the field inside Ohio Stadium. He also claimed he would give up the rest of his teeth to get one more play inside the Horseshoe.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO